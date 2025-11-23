Utah Jazz Call Up Two Players From G League

The Utah Jazz have quickly called up two of their players from the Salt Lake City Stars only a couple of days after assigning them to the G League.

According to a team announcement, the Jazz have called up Taylor Hendricks and Walter Clayton Jr. from the Stars after initially assigning them both earlier in the week.

We have recalled Walter Clayton Jr and Taylor Hendricks from the @slcstars 💫#TakeNote https://t.co/GE1Iz1OIj0 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 23, 2025

Utah Jazz Call Up Taylor Hendricks, Walt Clayton Jr.

Hendricks and Clayton each appeared in one game for the Stars on Saturday against the Stockton Kings, both starting in what would be an eventual win, 139-132.

Hendricks scored seven points on 2-8 shooting from the field, paired with five rebounds, while Clayton Jr. led all starters with 20 points on 4-13 shooting, along with five rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Both Hendricks and Clayton had seen their minutes in the rotation diminish in the past couple of weeks, which led to their eventual assignment to the G League. Yet, now after a quick turnaround, they'll be back on the main roster and could have a chance to find a role back into the rotation.

During Hendricks' third season in the mix for the Jazz and his first returning from his season-ending leg injury from last year, he's averaged 4.1 points and 4.1 rebounds on 34.9% shooting from the field.

As for Clayton, the Jazz's 18th-overall pick from this summer, he's begun his rookie campaign by averaging 5.8 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists on 41.1% shooting from the field, playing in just over 15 minutes a night when active.

Nov 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Walter Clayton Jr. (13) looks to pass against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Their status for their upcoming game against the Los Angeles Lakers remains to be seen, but considering they're fresh off an appearance in the G League the day prior, don't be surprised to see if the Jazz set them aside.

If ruled inactive against Los Angeles, their next chance to suit up for the Jazz would be during their home matchup against the Golden State Warriors in the second leg of Utah's looming back-to-back on Monday, where Utah could benefit from using a couple of extra bodies in the rotation.

