Jaren Jackson's Post-Season Injury Update Is Good News for Jazz

It looks like all is trending in a positive direction as it relates to the injury status of Utah Jazz big man Jaren Jackson Jr.

Jackson, who was acquired by the Jazz earlier this year in a trade deadline blockbuster with the Memphis Grizzlies, saw his time with the team cut short after just three games due to a PVNS growth being detected in his knee, and requiring surgery to sideline him for the rest of the season.

The injury, upon its discovery, was never expected to be one that'll sideline him for much longer than this year. And based on the latest update coming from Jackson as the Jazz's season has officially come to a close, that status seems to have held true.

Jackson spoke about how he's feeling headed into the offseason during his end-of-season media availability, saying his knee has progressed normally, and he'll be back at 100% to train the entire offseason.

"It's fine. It's progressing normally, exactly how it should," Jackson Jr. said. "I'll be, obviously, 100% for the season, but definitely 100% to train this summer, the whole entire summer... I was happy [the Jazz] were with me on it, and directed me in the right way to take care of myself."

Jaren Jackson Jr. on his first 2 months with the Jazz:



🗣️"It's been fun. Every day, just being around [the guys], rehabbing, and working hard. I'm glad I got those 3 games under my belt."



Says his knee is progressing normally and will be 100% to train the entire summer. pic.twitter.com/JFZ5UvUbjJ — Utah Jazz On SI (@JazzOnSI) April 14, 2026

Jaren Jackson Jr. Set to Be 100% This Summer, Next Season

Jackson found himself as one of the many impact players in the Jazz's rotation forced out with some form of issue or injury following the All-Star break that led to their second-half drop-off, and thus saw Utah's draft lottery odds gradually grow as the year progressed with it.

Needless to be said, it’s a good sign for all that the Jazz's heavy investment from earlier this season is trending to full health as expected, and should be more than ready to go for opening night once the time comes for their 2026-27 campaign.

Feb 9, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Utah Jazz forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (20) reacts against the Miami Heat during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jackson certainly inspired a ton of confidence for what this fully-healthy Jazz team could look like once everyone is at 100% and on he floor, even while he may have been on the floor in Jazz purple for just three games before he had to undergo surgery.

But it was in those three games where Jackson Jr. fit into the Jazz's frontcourt like a glove. He played in 24 minutes a night to average 22.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.0 steals, emerging with a notable role on for Utah on both ends of the floor.

Jackson's presence on the defensive end prove to be the most important factor he brings to the table once the time comes next season, considering the Jazz dropped to the league's worst-rated defense for a third consecutive year.

They'll desperately need a step forward on that end to make their aspired playoff bid next season after four straight misses. And by having a healthy Jackson Jr. to pair next to Walker Kessler in the middle— likely to re-sign in restricted free agency— it gives the Jazz a real chance to see some upgrades on that end in 2026.

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