Will Hardy Addresses Viral Ballboy Clip From Jazz–Bulls Matchup

The Utah Jazz's double overtime win vs. the Chicago Bulls certainly had it's fair share of highlights.

Lauri Markkanen scored 47 points on a career-high 33 shots in his third 40-plus-point game of the season. Keyonte George had a game-sealing three-pointer in the second overtime frame to cement a victory. Kyle Filipowski had a wild circus shot in the first quarter that happens few and far between in the NBA.

But perhaps the most viral moment of the game came from what transpired on the Jazz's sidelines due to one of the more bizarre calls by a referee in an NBA game.

In the fourth quarter between the Jazz and the Bulls, Utah was called for a delay of game and a technical free throw from Chicago as a result of a team attendant wiping sweat off the floor without permission from an official; a call that head coach Will Hardy certainly wasn't happy with as the in-game mics would pick up.

"You gave a delay of game to the ball boy? Get the f--- out of here!... The ball boy wiping up sweat just got us a delay of game? That's f------g bulls--t!"

At a critical point in the game with just under six minutes to go in regulation, those points are pivotal, so it's easy to see why Hardy had such a reaction to one of the more head-scratching calls to be made by an official.

Will Hardy Reacts to Delay of Game vs. Bulls

So after the game that wound up being an extensive double overtime effort, it was only right that Hardy would be asked about what exactly transpired in that weird fourth-quarter moment, and in an effort to save face from a league fine, he might've had to bite his tongue a bit.

"Team attendant came out to wipe up sweat without being asked by the officials," Hardy explained of the Jazz's delay of game. "I don't want to give money away, so I'm not going to comment on what I think of that particular moment... Christmas is coming."

A safe, quiet approach from the Jazz coach to keep his pockets in the clear–– but reading between the lines, he was not one to concur with the ruling on the floor.

After that free throw, Chicago would eventually be led into a double set of overtimes against the Jazz, and thanks to some heroics from Markkanen and George, Utah pulled out win number five on the year despite some late funky work from the officials.

It's not often you see a ball boy swaying the outcome of the end result of a game, but this time around, it might've played into effect a bit. However, after a refreshing win, Hardy won't be putting his dollars on the line to voice his opinion. He might just be keeping a bit more of a keen eye on the ball boys a bit moving forward.

