Lauri Markkanen Joins Elite Company After 47-Point Game vs. Bulls

Utah Jazz star forward Lauri Markkanen is now a part of some exclusive company following another 40-plus-point outing against the Chicago Bulls.

In the midst of the Jazz's win against the Bulls over the weekend, it was Markkanen who wound up shining with a dominant 47-point performance in one of the more eye-catching offensive displays of his career––shooting his most shots ever in an NBA game (33), connecting on 6 of 17 three-pointers, and in double overtime fashion, led Utah to win number five on the year.

Lauri Markkanen Among Four Players With Consecutive 40-Point Games

Nov 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Lauri Markkanen (23) takes a three-point shot during the first half against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

It comes as his second-straight 40-piece after his last 40-pointer against the Atlanta Hawks just one game prior, which in turn, puts Markkanen in some pretty impressive company to have back-to-back 40-point games to their name this season.

Markkanen joins only Stephen Curry, Austin Reaves, and Luka Doncic for the only players this season to complete such a feat––staking their claim as some of the most impressive scorers in the first month of the new campaign.

Even further, Markkanen now comes as one of only two players to have multiple 45-point games in the first month of the season, joining Stephen Curry as the only other name to do so.

Steph Curry and Lauri Markkanen are the only NBA players with multiple 45-PT games this season 🔥 pic.twitter.com/q6SZwd9OvV — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 17, 2025

Markkanen has as much as a 50-point performance rattled off through his initial sample size of the season, a career-high night that occurred just three games into the year in a win against the Phoenix Suns, adding to his slate of dominance so far in what's been his best year in Utah since arriving three summers ago.

Through his 13 games on the season, Markkanen is top five amongst the NBA's leading scorers with 30.6 points on 47.9% shooting from the field and 38.9% from three, paired with 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists. So far, a clear All-Star-level campaign that could keep putting a few wins on the board for the Jazz in the process.

Time will tell if Markkanen can keep the hot hand up deeper into the season, but just one month in, he's shown no signs of slowing down, now elevating to a level of being one of the better, more explosive offensive weapons throughout the entire league.

