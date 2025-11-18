Three Keys for Jazz to Spoil LeBron James' Season Debut vs. Lakers

The Utah Jazz will be taking the stage in the bright lights of LA to face the Los Angeles Lakers for the first time this year, a game that will have some extra allure with the projected return of LeBron James for his debut appearance for season 23.

The Jazz, though, won't be backing down easily. And in a game that all eyes will be focused on what the Lakers have in store with LeBron and Luka Doncic, Utah can play a bit of spoiler on the road to rattle off a statement victory for what's begun as a pretty positive campaign for Lauri Markkanen and the young guys, all things considered.

So with LeBron's long-awaited debut on the horizon against none other than Utah, here are three keys for the Jazz to come away with an upset win vs. the Lakers for victory number six on the year.

1. Limit the Turnover Woes

One lingering issue of the Jazz's offense from last season that's bled into the beginning of this campaign is their extensive turnovers.

Through 13 games of the year, the Jazz are ranked 28th in total turnovers given up per game at 17.0–– which is nearly identical to their average from last season. Guys like Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier have shown nice upside as playmakers and facilitators of the future, but of course, with a young team, mistakes are bound to pop up in the mix.

But those giveaways can take Utah out of games fast, and with a team that can do damage in transition like the Lakers can with LeBron and Luka, ball security should be at a premium heading into LA. If those turnovers can stay to a minimum, that bodes well for the Jazz's chances at an upset.

2. Ride the Hot Hand of Lauri Markkanen

It's no secret that Lauri Markkanen has been on a tear for the Jazz in the past week.

In the past three games of the season, Markkanen has averaged an outstanding 40.7 points on 55.8% shooting from the field and 47.2% from deep, ultimately leading the Jazz to a 2-1 record through that stretch.

So if the Jazz want to find any success in their road battle against the Lakers, they'll have to rely on Markkanen just as heavily as they have for the past week— getting him involved off-the-ball, using his ability as a catch-and-shoot threat, which in turn has seen him truly take over games for a dominant season start.

Look for the Jazz to try and get Markkanen involved early and often in Los Angeles, looking to keep the hot hand on fire for a big test on the road.

3. Don't Let the Lakers Get Hot From Three

Through the first month of the season, the Jazz have been one of the more porous teams defending the three across the entire NBA.

Opposing teams are shooting 43 threes a game on the Jazz (29th in the NBA) and shooting 36.7% (21st in the NBA). The Lakers, on the other hand, have proven to be a bit inconsistent in their ability to shoot from deep, shooting over 38% in half of their games.

LeBron, though, certainly has a ton of gravity on the game with his ability to facilitate and find his shooters on open looks, which could bring this Lakers shooting alive in a game against a team that allows some of the most opportunities from deep. LeBron also brings some nice spacing himself, shooting 39.2% across the past two years.

Simply put, the Jazz need to keep the Lakers from sparking up from deep. If they don’t, it could turn into a shootout against LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Austin Reaves. That's not an advantageous game plan for many, and certainly not for Utah.

