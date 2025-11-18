LeBron James’ Status Takes Turn in Jazz–Lakers Injury Report

The Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers are set to face off for the first time this season in Crypto.com Arena this week, and it might be the first time we see LeBron James take the floor during what's set to be his 23rd year in the league.

According to the Lakers' latest injury report update, James is listed as questionable for the first time this year, after taking on a full team practice with Los Angeles.

Here's the full injury report for both sides heading into the contest.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

– F Taylor Hendricks: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)



– F Kyle Anderson: QUESTIONABLE (back)



– F Georges Niang: OUT (foot)



– F Kyle Filipowski: QUESTIONABLE (wrist)



– C Walker Kessler: OUT (shoulder)



– C Oscar Tshiebwe: OUT (two-way, G League)



– F John Tonje: OUT (two-way, G League)

Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

– F LeBron James: QUESTIONABLE (sciatica)



– G Gabe Vincent: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)

LeBron James Officially Upgraded to Questionable vs. Jazz

James has been out for what's been almost the first month of this season with his lingering sciatica injury, but after an extended recovery, a short stint with the Lakers' G League, and now, a full team practice, signs are pointing in the right direction for Los Angeles to show off the 21-time All-Star to be a part of the action.

A big get for the Lakers to pair next to the red-hot Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, and a name that for the Jazz, and obviously, remains someone to keep a keen eye on as his official status unravels closer to game time.

Utah Jazz Upgrade Two Players, Downgrade One

Nov 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) and Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) react to a layup made during the first half by Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) against the Chicago Bulls at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

The Jazz also have a few updates of note: a couple of names seeing their status turn in the right direction, as well as seeing one more player brought on as another addition.

The newest name for the Jazz is second-year forward Kyle Filipowski, who is listed as questionable due to a right wrist sprain, and in turn, could be in line for a rare missed game this season, and leave Utah's frontcourt a bit shorthanded more than it's already become.

Along with Filipowski remaining questionable, Kyle Anderson and Taylor Hendricks share the same designation in the frontcourt.

Both have been ruled out for the past three games with their respective injuries, so each are trending in the right direction before tip-off. As for Georges Niang, he'll be out once again in LA yet to make his season debut, but will be re-evaluated at the end of the week.

James, though, will be the premier star worth paying attention to before the action gets underway in Los Angeles, who will see his status become finalized once tip-off gets on Tuesday at 8:30 MT.

