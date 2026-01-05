Jazz Upgrade One Starter on Injury Report vs. Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz are confirmed to have one starter previoiusly on their injury report upgraded to active for their upcoming action vs. the Portland Trail Blazers: center Jusuf Nurkic, who has just been elevated to play after a two-game absence.

According to the Jazz's latest injury report update, Nurkic has been upgraded after missing two games with a left first MTP sprain.

Jazz Injury Report:



*AVAILABLE - Jusuf Nurkic (left first MTP; sprain)



QUESTIONABLE - Ace Bailey (left hip flexor; strain)



OUT - Elijah Harkless (G League)



OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - Kevin Love (rest)



OUT - Georges Niang (left foot; fourth… — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 5, 2026

It's a major step forward for the Jazz's starting frontcourt that's been without their starting center across their past couple of outings.

The status of rookie forward Ace Bailey still remains to be seen, who's still listed as questionable with his lingering hip injury, but regardless of how the rookie may progress leading up to tip-off, it's good news on Nurkic's front.

Jusuf Nurkic Will Return for Jazz vs. Trail Blazers

Nurkic has been sidelined for the Jazz's past two games with a minor sprain, leaving him to take his fourth and fifth absences of the season, and forcing Utah to pivot a bit at their starting center in those games because of it.

Against the Los Angeles Clippers, it was second-year big man Kyle Filipowski as the one who got the start in Nurkic's place, while versus the Golden State Warriors, veteran Kevin Love took that starting spot at the five after resting for a game.

Now for their looming matchup against the Blazers, they won't have to worry about filling that starting five spot, with Nurkic seemingly good to go for the action on the road.

Love will be sitting out due to rest in this one, likely leaving some additional work for Filipowski as the Jazz's backup five, and perhaps minutes for veteran Kyle Anderson or two-way signee Oscar Tshiebwe, who's also active vs. Portland. But getting Nurkic back in to offer additional size and rebounding ability is a big lift for Utah's rotation.

Dec 26, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) reacts after a play against the Detroit Pistons during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

During Nurkic's 29 games on the floor for the Utah this season, he's averaged 9.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists while shooting 50.4% from the field and 33.3% from three— being the Jazz's leading rebounder in the frontcourt while forced to move forward this season without Walker Kessler due to his shoulder injury, while also being a notable playmaker in Utah's half-court offense as well.

The official status for Bailey remains to be seen, but if he's not ready to go, expect either third-year wing Brice Sensabaugh or his third-year counterpart Taylor Sensabaugh to fill out the Jazz's starting frontcourt on the wing next to a healthy Markkanen and Nurkic, paired alongside the usual backcourt duo of Keyonte George and Svi Mykhailiuk.

The Jazz and Trail Blazers will tip-off at 8 p.m. MT in the Moda Center, as Utah will be looking to avoid a fourth-straight loss in a row, and their second loss of the season to Portland.

