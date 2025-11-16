The Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls have released their injury reports leading into their weekend matchup in Salt Lake City.

Here's the full outlook for both sides:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

– F Taylor Hendricks: OUT (hamstring)



– F Kyle Anderson: QUESTIONABLE (back)



– F Georges Niang: OUT (foot)



– C Walker Kessler: OUT (shoulder)



– C Oscar Tshiebwe: OUT (two-way, G League)



– F John Tonje: OUT (two-way, G League)

Chicago Bulls Injury Report

– F Zach Collins: OUT (wrist)



– G Tre Jones: QUESTIONABLE (ankle)



– G Josh Giddey: PROBABLE (ankle)



– G Coby White: QUESTIONABLE (calf)



– F Emanuel Miller: OUT (two-way, G League)



– F Trentyn Flowers: OUT (two-way, G League)



– F Lachlan Olbrich: OUT (two-way, G League)

A handful of rotational pieces on each side, and for the Jazz, presents one status upgrade compared to what they've seen in their past couple of showings, now that Kyle Anderson is questionable with lower back soreness.

Kyle Anderson Upgraded for Bulls Game

Anderson has plated three games for the Jazz so far this season as a veteran depth piece in the frontcourt. In those three appearances, he's averaged just over 16.3 minutes a game for 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 3.0 assists a night, shooting 47.1% from the field.

Nov 2, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Anderson (2) with a lay up against the Charlotte Hornets during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen if Anderson will be good to go before tip-off, but the sooner he's back, the better Utah's depth will look in the frontcourt amid their other recent injuries. Taylor Hendricks continues to be sidelined with a minor hamstring injury, while Georges Niang has at least one more week before he can make his season debut from his offseason foot injury.

Bulls' Backcourt Has a Few Question Marks

The Bulls' side of the equation has a few noteworthy updates, the biggest being the upgrade of Coby White's status to questionable, who has yet to make his season debut three weeks into the new year.

During his last season for Chicago, White averaged a career-high 20.4 points per game as a major bright spot in the Bulls' backcourt. Having him back in the fold to kick off their West Coast road trip in Utah would be a welcomed addition.

Sep 29, 2025; Chicago, IL, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) poses for photos during Chicago Bulls Media Day. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Along with White, the Bulls have listed Josh Giddey as probable to suit up, and Tre Jones as questionable. Giddey in particular has been off to a hot start for his second season in Chicago, averaging a near-triple-double of 21-9-9 through nine games, and has made his way into some Most Improved Player conversations in the process.

The only name who is certified to be out for the Bulls is big man Zach Collins, who's recovering from surgery in his right wrist that'll keep him out for multiple weeks.

