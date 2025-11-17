Utah Jazz Rule Out One More Player Before Chicago Bulls Game
The Utah Jazz have downgraded one player on their injury report before facing the Chicago Bulls.
According to a team announcement, Kyle Anderson has been ruled out due to low back injury management for their matchup vs. the Bulls.
Anderson was previously questionable to play heading into tip-off, but now sees his status shift that'll leave him out for a second-straight game due to injury.
Anderson has been a component of the Jazz's frontcourt getting spotty minutes throughout the first month of the season, playing in three games since arriving via trade this offseason.
In those three showings, Anderson has posted 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, shooting 47.1% from the field on just over 16 minutes a game when he plays.
He'll add to the lengthy list of forwards sitting on the side for the Jazz for this one against Chicago, as veteran Georges Niang continues to await his season debut, recovering from a foot injury, while third-year forward Taylor Hendricks will be out for a fourth-straight game due to a hamstring injury.
As a result, it'll leave the Jazz down to a combination of Lauri Markkanen, Ace Bailey, and Kyle Filipowski to utilize in their frontcourt against the Bulls––a trio of guys that have been pretty effective in their initial sample size, but of course, would look a bit better at 100% strength.
The Bulls have also unveiled a notable injury shift of their own in the form of elevating guard Coby White to active for his first game this season, missing out due to a lingering calf injury. Now, he's ready to go in Utah and brings a considerable boost to Chicago's backcourt.
White is coming off a career year in Chicago averaging 20.4 points per game on 45.3% shooting from the field.
Tip-off between the Jazz and Bulls lands at 6 PM MT in the Delta Center, as Utah will look to avoid a two-game skid.
