Utah Jazz Could Face LeBron James in His Season Debut

The time is getting closer and closer for LeBron James to make his long-awaited season debut after missing nearly the first month of the season with sciatica, and it looks like signs could be pointing towards that season debut coming against the Utah Jazz.

According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, James has been ramping up his workload in practice with the Lakers' G League affiliate in recent days and could join the team next week as long as his recovery continues.

"In Thursday's practice, run by South Bay coach Zach Guthrie, James was a full participant once again, sources said, and was able to complete the 5-on-5 live portion without any lingering pain or soreness in his lower back or right side," McMenamin said.

"The Lakers plan to hold a practice Monday in El Segundo, California, after the road trip, and James could join them if he continues to progress through the weekend, sources said. L.A. hosts the Utah Jazz on Tuesday and doesn't play again until Nov. 23, on the road against the Jazz."

LeBron James Could Make Season Debut vs. Utah Jazz

Feb 12, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball during the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images

James is set to take on what will be his 23rd season in the NBA for the 2025-26 campaign, and now as his nerve issue continues to improve, the Jazz appear to be the first in line to get a glimpse of him this year.

In last season's series between the Lakers and the Jazz, Los Angeles wound up winning three of those four meetings.

If not on the Lakers' home floor, James will have a three-day break in-between the next game in which Los Angeles faces against the Jazz at the Delta Center. He could use that extra time to get right before getting into the action for the first of two showings, or be a bit more ambitious in his return to make his debut for Crypto.com Arena.

It remains to be seen how James' availability will shake out in the coming days, but for the Jazz, the development certainly makes for something for Will Hardy and Co. to keep an eye on leading into tip-off.

