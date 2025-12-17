The Utah Jazz have seen several players around their roster showing some nice progression in their development through just the first two months of the new season.

Keyonte George has been one of the biggest breakout stars through the opening portion of this season. Rookie Ace Bailey has continued to show positive strides on the floor on any given week. Even an All-Star talent like Lauri Markkanen has shown he's able to take a few steps forward himself, despite already being one of the best offensive talents in the NBA.

But there are also noteworthy positives for those who have come off the bench for a large part of the season as well. And for Lauri Markkanen, one name in particular who has shown strong improvements is second-year big Kyle Filipowski, who made his eighth start of the season vs. the Dallas Mavericks, and ended up showing out in a big way.

In 38 minutes against Dallas, Filipowski had a season-high 25 points, shooting an impressive 69.2% from the field, along with nine rebounds and one assist for a game that Markkanen emphasized the patience he played with after Utah's overtime win.

"He's taking his time," Markkanen said of Filipowski. "Like, he sees the reads. He was obviously a smart player before, and he was able to make those passes before, but it's slowed down for him. He kind of knows where the guys are, and if he's not looking, knows the spacing."

Kyle Filipowski Developing Well in Year 2

But it's not just in this one that Filipowski has shown those improvements. For Markkanen, those strides have been apparent for as long as he's been working diligently behind the scenes, just like Keyonte George has to now put together a career-best season.

"It's just like Keyonte [George], he keeps working at his game, so it's not surprising. But, today [vs. the Dallas Mavericks], for example, he played great defense, in my opinion. He can get a lot better as well. But, he's got a little bit more man at him now. He's stronger with the ball, and makes big time plays at the rim. So, that's what we need from him."

Dec 15, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) drives to the basket against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Now in 24 games on the season, Filipowski is averaging 10.0 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists a night, being one of just four Jazz players currently averaging double figures on the year.

Since an electric Summer League showing this past offseason, and now a positive year two, it's becoming more and more clear that Filipowski's development is moving pretty seamlessly, and for the Jazz, could give them a versatile and dynamic big man talent to work with in the frontcourt alongside Markkanen for the foreseeable future.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!