Jazz Announce Multiple Injuries Ahead of Pacers Matchup

The Utah Jazz are set to be down a handful of pieces on their roster in the second leg of a back-to-back vs. the Indiana Pacers.

Here's the full injury report revealed by the Jazz and the Pacers before tip-off:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

– F Kyle Anderson: OUT (lower back)



– F Taylor Hendricks: OUT (hamstring)



– C Walker Kessler: OUT (shoulder)



– C Kevin Love: OUT (rest)



– F Georges Niang: OUT (foot)



– F John Tonje: OUT (two-way, G League)



– C Oscar Tshiebwe: OUT (two-way, G League)

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

– G T.J. McConnell: QUESTIONABLE (hamstring)



– F Taelon Peter: QUESTIONABLE (groin)



– G Bennedict Mathurin: OUT (toe)



– F Obi Toppin: OUT (foot)



– F Johnny Furphy (ankle)



– F Quenton Jackson (hamstring)



- G Kam Jones (back)



– G Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles)

It's a bit of a loaded injury report for each side, but especially so for the Jazz, with this one coming in as their most packed list so far this season. In all, five of 15 names on their traditional roster will be sidelined, a good chunk of those being veterans brought in from this offseason.

Multiple Veterans Out for Jazz vs. Pacers

Nov 10, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kevin Love (42) reacts to a three-point shot against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Two names have been recent frequent flyers on the Jazz's injury report: Walker Kessler and Georges Niang, but there's a bundle of players below them that'll be forced to the side as well.

The newest entry who will be sitting out against the Pacers will be Kevin Love, who will stay on the sidelines for the second leg of a back-to-back, and keep his legs fresh for their next matchup later this week.

Kyle Anderson is missing his second straight game with a lower back injury, something that seems to be minor without sidelining him for a significant stretch of time.

Taylor Hendricks will also be out for his second straight contest with hamstring soreness, an injury that kept him out for his first game of the season vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. That'll leave the Jazz needing to pivot once again on the defensive side of the ball, being without one of their more versatile wing defenders.

That leaves the Jazz frontcourt pretty decimated against a similarly beaten-up Pacers roster, and will heighten the responsibilities of Kyle Filipowski, Lauri Markkanen, Jusuf Nurkic, and even Ace Bailey to step up as Utah is stuck short-handed.

Time will tell if the Jazz and head coach Will Hardy can overcome those losses in order to avoid dropping their fourth straight game, while the Pacers are hoping not to fall to an abysmal 1-10 record on the year themselves.

