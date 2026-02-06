Jazz Trade Deadline Grade: How We Rank Utah's Moves

The NBA trade deadline has officially come and gone with Thursday's 1 PM cutoff officially passed. And for the Utah Jazz, they made sure to get active on the market to change up their roster.

In all, the Jazz made four notable trades at the deadline. One of those was their blockbuster deal with the Memphis Grizzlies to land two-time All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr., while the other three were minor moves around the edges to enhance Utah's overall flexibility and add a few more future assets onboard in the process.

So how exactly did the Jazz fare after the dust had finally settled? Was this year's deadline a big win for Utah, or did they wind up overplaying their hand a bit?

Let's grade each of the Jazz's deals from this year's deadline to see just how well the past week panned out for them:

Acquiring Jaren Jackson Jr. From Memphis Grizzlies

Dec 23, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. (8) looks to pass around Utah Jazz center Kyle Filipowski (22) during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

IN: Jaren Jackson Jr., Vince Williams, Jock Landale, John Konchar



OUT: Taylor Hendricks, Walt Clayton Jr., Kyle Anderson, Georges Niang, 3 FRPs

Grade: A-

We graded the Jazz's Jaren Jackson Jr. trade a bit more in depth once the news was first announced earlier this week, and just like it was stacked up then, Utah came away from this one as major winners on paper.

The Jazz were bound to make a big-time swing on the trade market at some point this year, whether it had been at the deadline or this summer, and no one on the board fits what Utah needs more than Jackson Jr.: defensive versatility, an ability to stretch the floor, and offers even more size in an already giant frontcourt.

The package given up for Jackson Jr. was a steep one. Three first-rounders and two young players in Taylor Hendricks and Walt Clayton Jr., highlight the biggest investments made. But if their newest big man can be the perfect connecting piece the Jazz have long aspired to make a splash for, paying that premium is certainly justified.

Jock Landale Quickly Flipped to Atlanta Hawks

Feb 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) reacts after a basket against the Utah Jazz in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

IN: Cash considerations



OUT: Jock Landale

Grade: C

If you watched the Jazz's latest game against the Atlanta Hawks, you'd have seen Jock Landale as the biggest standout of the night in just his first game since being dealt at the deadline; leading the game in scoring with 26 points, paired with 11 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks.

That performance came less than 48 hours from being dealt to Utah as a part of the Jackson Jr. blockbuster, then immediately shipped out to Atlanta for simple cash considerations. No future assets or second round picks. Just cash considerations.

On one hand, pivoting off a solid player on an expiring contract in an effort to boost their lottery odds this summer is an overall positive for the big picture of Utah's goals. On the other hand, there's a case to be made after just one game that the Jazz could've either gotten more in exchange for Landale, or even kept him on the roster as a productive big man beyond this season.

Landing Lonzo Ball From Cleveland Cavaliers

Jan 30, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Lonzo Ball (2) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

IN: 2 SRPs, Lonzo Ball



OUT: N/A

Grade: B+

In one of two salary maneuvers the Jazz were involved in, Utah took on Lonzo Ball's expiring $10 million deal from the Cavaliers in an effort to slim their total cap number. They would then send Ball to waivers for an opportunity to sign elsewhere, and free up a roster spot of their own.

As a result, the Jazz cashed in on a pair of second-round picks to utilize over the next half-decade. Whether that be for another trade down the line, or to select players for, it's two selections Utah didn't have on their hands a week ago, and didn't require any significant outgoing assets to secure them.

Selfishly, seeing Ball finish out the season in the Jazz's backcourt would've been a fascinating sight to see. He's not the same player he was five years ago due to injury woes, and he hasn't consistently been able to get on the floor this season. But his versatility and fit next to Utah's young core could've been a fun watch even without getting wins on the board.

The Jazz would opt to go in another direction, though. Regardless, they were able to secure a pair of seconds for doing little leg work themselves, which should be considered a deadline win.

Taking on Chris Boucher From Boston Celtics

Oct 15, 2025; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) knocks the ball away from Boston Celtics center Chris Boucher (99) during the first half at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

IN: Chris Boucher, 1 SRP





OUT: John Tonje

Grade: B

A similar move to their swap with the Cavaliers, the Jazz helped the Celtics evade the luxury tax by taking on Chris Boucher's $2.3 million expiring contract, also landing a second-rounder in the process while only giving up two-way signee John Tonje, who hasn't played a game this season.

It's another prime example of the front office being opportunistic at the deadline. With Boston in need of a helping hand to get under the tax, Utah had ample cap space (and connections in the form of former Celtics exec Austin Ainge) to hash out a minor, but beneficial deal for the Jazz.

With Boucher released like Ball was, the Jazz will also have another roster spot to use however they please. They could elevate one or both of their two-way guys, Elijah Harkless and Oscar Tshiebwe, or prowl the market for a potential contributor via free agency to finish out the season with.

