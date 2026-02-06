Three Biggest Takeaways From Jazz's Narrow Loss to Hawks

In a homecoming night for Georgia natives Isaiah Collier and Ace Bailey, the Utah Jazz couldn't get it done against the Atlanta Hawks for a narrow 119-121 loss, dropping the Jazz to 16-36 on the regular season, and giving the Hawks a 2-0 season series sweep to come with it.

Considering the Jazz only had eight players to work with in their rotation throughout the game, the odds were stacked against this group from the jump in their East Coast road trip.

Also without Keyonte George and their recent trade acquisitions headlined by Jaren Jackson Jr., it came down to Collier, Bailey, and Lauri Markkanen as the primary ones to carry the load. And while there are certainly some positives showcased in the process that are worth noting, Utah still left just short of walking out with a W.

Let's break down three of the biggest takeaways from the Jazz's action in Atlanta:

1. Another 48-Minute Display for Isaiah Collier

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) reacts after being called for a foul against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Just a couple of days after his 48-minute night against the Indiana Pacers, Isaiah Collier had another night playing in all four quarters of action in his hometown of Atlanta. He was the first player in a decade to record back-to-back games with 48 minutes played, and made sure to make the most of the opportunity.

He had a career-high 25 points to lead the Jazz in scoring, tacked on seven rebounds and 11 assists for a second consecutive double-double, and filled the void Keyonte George left in the backcourt pretty nicely despite the end result not falling in their favor.

that's a new 𝐂𝐀𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐑-𝐇𝐈𝐆𝐇 for Zay! he's up to 25! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xcaLPHXkXb — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 6, 2026

Could the Jazz roll out Collier for a third straight game with 48 minutes this weekend against the Orlando Magic? It remains to be seen, but if physically ready, he's seemed to have little to no issues in taking on that challenge for Utah's past two.

2. The Leading Scorer Was... Jock Landale?

Feb 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks center Jock Landale (31) shoots against the Utah Jazz in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The biggest surprise of the night in Atlanta was undoubtedly Jock Landale's official debut with the Hawks; coincidentally just one day after his trade from the Jazz in a deal that essentially gave away the veteran big man.

For his first performance in the A, he wound up leading the way for either side with 26 points on 71.4% shooting from the field, had 11 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for a true all-around, and a bit of a captivating game from an unsung hero like Landale.

YUNG JOCK FOR THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/4tgB2DGeWI — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) February 6, 2026

Without their typical big in Onyeka Okongwu, the Hawks found their production at the five one way or another. Now they might have a big in Landale that fits perfectly into their nightly rotation, while the Jazz may already be wishing they got a do-over on their deal to send him out.

3. "Tank Note" Pushes Forward

Feb 5, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Jazz's intentions for how they wanted this game to end became pretty clear throughout the night: they really didn't want to add another victory to their season win total.

Not only did Utah opt to sit a healthy Jusuf Nurkic, that left the Jazz with only eight available players, but they also didn't play Lauri Markkanen throughout the entire fourth quarter. That period would eventually be won 29-23 by the Hawks, and might've been a different outcome had their top scorer on the roster been on the floor.

It's all in a big-picture effort for the Jazz to retain their top-eight protected first-round pick for this offseason, currently in the hands of the OKC Thunder. Every game, and every loss, for the rest of the regular-season calendar matters if they want to keep that pick; something that may get even tougher to pull off as seamlessly once Jaren Jackson Jr. enters the fold.

Ending the night with a loss isn't always the most desirable result. But tonight for the Jazz, it gets them one step closer to adding another young prospect to their budding core later this summer, and keeps the reigning champions from adding another pick to their loaded arsenal of assets.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!