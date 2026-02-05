Utah Jazz Quickly Cut Ties With Trade Deadline Acquisition

The Utah Jazz have reportedly released another one of their trade deadline additions brought in from this week.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype on X, the Jazz are expected to waive big man Chris Boucher, who was acquired from the Boston Celtics before the trade deadline.

"The Utah Jazz plan to waive Chris Boucher, a league source told @hoopshype. Boucher will have the opportunity to sign with a playoff team and is expected to draw interest. He’s averaged 8.7 points and 5.1 rebounds in his nine-year NBA career."

Boucher was brought in from the Celtics on deadline day in a deal that was largely a luxury tax savings effort for Boston, attaching a 2027 second-round pick via the Denver Nuggets sent to Utah, while the Jazz were tasked with taking on Boucher's $2.3 million expiring deal.

The move lets the Jazz keep one roster spot open following the trade deadline to finish out the season, while also allowing Boucher to hit the open market for a chance to join a playoff roster.

The decision to trade and waive Boucher is a move the Jazz have already done once at the deadline when factoring in their previous deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers to land Lonzo Ball.

The Jazz similarly sent him to waivers to allow the former number two pick a better opportunity elsewhere, while obtaining a future second-round pick on their end from Cleveland for an incentive to do the deal that saved the Cavaliers millions against the cap. Boucher finds himself in virtually the exact same situation.

Boucher had been with the Celtics since earlier this offseason on a one-year $2.3 million deal to fill in as some added frontcourt depth for Boston, but never quite cemented a consistent role in the rotation that left him to be shipped out to Salt Lake City

In nine games with Boston this season, Boucher averaged 2.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 32.0% from the field.

Now though, Boucher could be on the radar for playoff-ready teams looking for size, defensive upside, and experience to help them for the second half of the season.

As for how the Jazz could move forward with that roster spot, the front office could scour the market for a value add outside the building, or perhaps the more probable approach of elevating one of their three existing two-way contracts to a traditional deal for the final 30 games or so of the year.

That means in the coming days, keep an eye on Elijah Harkless, John Tonje, and Oscar Tshiebwe as names that could soon be signed onto the Jazz's official roster.

