Jazz See Steph Curry’s Status Shift Ahead of Warriors Game

The Utah Jazz appear likely to see Steph Curry on the other side of the floor against the Golden State Warriors for their back-to-back on Wednesday.

According to a recent injury update from ESPN's Anthony Slater, Curry has been upgraded to probable to play against the Jazz.

Steph Curry and Draymond Green have both been upgraded to probable tomorrow night in Utah to close the Warriors’ four-game road trip. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 27, 2026

It's a positive shift for Curry, who had just missed his previous game vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves with a minor knee injury, now seemingly back to full health after a brief absence.

The Warriors have also upgraded Draymond Green to probable against the Jazz with a back injury that kept him out for one game against Minnesota.

Obviously, both will be huge for the Warriors to get back into the lineup in Utah, and set up a bit of a tougher road to overcome their latest three-game losing streak.

Steph Curry Likely to Return for Jazz Game

Curry's status upgrade sets the stage for his third meeting against the Jazz this season, having come away with a victory in the Warriors' prior two matchups against Utah.

Curry had his usual dominant scoring performance in each, with 31 points a piece, and could have another golden opportunity to keep that alive against the Jazz's 30th-ranked defense in the league.

During his 37 games on the season thus far, Curry has averaged 27.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 5.0 assists while shooting 46.8% from the field and 39.0% from three— making his way to becoming an All-Star starter once again to show that even at nearly 38 years old, he's still playing up to an elite level.

Jan 3, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) warms up before the game against the Utah Jazz at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Draymond Green's return will also help provide his typical defensive prowess and versatility for the Jazz to counter, who’ve remained healthy for all but nine games through this season.

As for the Jazz, they'll have to keep an eye on the health of a few key starters in the rotation before tipping off against Golden State that might leave their upset hopes a bit tougher to piece together than usual.

While Lauri Markkanen returned from his seven-game absence against the LA Clippers, Keyonte George was sitting out due to rest, as Utah would also be without their starting center, Jusuf Nurkic, due to illness.

The status for the Jazz coming off the heels of a back-to-back will become clearer closer to tip-off, but as for Curry, he appears more than likely to be ready to roll in hopes of extending the Warriors’ record to a clean 3-0 against Utah in the regular season.

The action for the Jazz and Warriors will begin at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, where Utah will try to get back on track within a quick turnaround to avoid a four-game skid in the process.

