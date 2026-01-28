The Utah Jazz have released their injury report leading up to their back-to-back matchup against the Golden State Warriors, where they deemed one starter questionable before tip-off.

Here's the full injury outlook for both the Jazz and Warriors:

Utah Jazz Injury Report

OUT - Walker Kessler (left shoulder; injury recovery)



OUT - Kevin Love (rest)



OUT - Georges Niang (left foot; fourth metatarsal stress reaction)



QUESTIONABLE - Jusuf Nurkic (illness)



QUESTIONABLE - Cody Williams (illness)

The good news for the Jazz is that both Lauri Markkanen and Keyonte George are off the injury report, marking the first time in eight games that the two will be active and on the floor together.

Through that stretch that Utah was without Markkanen, they had an overall record of 1-6. In their latest game against the LA Clippers, where George was sidelined due to rest, they fell short of a home victory, 103-115.

With both now back in the starting lineup, it'll give their scoring attack a noticeable boost, with both averaging a collective 51.9 points per game on the regular season thus far.

The bad news for Utah: they could remain without their starting center Jusuf Nurkic for yet another game, who's been dealing with a lingering illness that left him forced out against the Clippers.

Jan 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) looks to pass against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Cody Williams seems to have also contracted that same illness, as his status is now in question against Golden State with the same issue.

Both Nurkic's and Williams' status will be cleared up closer to tip-off, but it wouldn't be a shock to see the Jazz rule out both.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

OUT - F Jimmy Butler III (right ACL tear)



OUT - G Seth Curry (left sciatic nerve irritation)



OUT - F Jonathan Kuminga (bone bruise; left knee)



QUESTIONABLE - F LJ Cryer (left hamstring; tightness)



PROBABLE - G Stephen Curry (right patellofemoral;i nflammation)



PROBABLE - F Draymond Green (left low back; soreness)



PROBABLE - G Gary Payton II (right calf; contusion)

The Warriors have both Stephen Curry and Draymond Green elevated from their latest injury issues, which left them out against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a game in which they got trounced, 83-108.

With both top names returning, it'll give Golden State a good shot to come away from this one with a road win, even when factoring in their absence of Jonathan Kuminga, and of course, Jimmy Butler, who was ruled out with a season-ending right ACL tear earlier this month.

The Jazz and Warriors will tip-off in the Delta Center at 7 p.m. MT, as Utah will be attempting to avoid a four-game skid, which would make for their fourth streak this season of four or more losses in a row.

Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!