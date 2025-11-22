Utah Jazz Seeing Ace Bailey Improve in One Key Area

The Utah Jazz have begun to see more and more out of fifth-overall selection Ace Bailey as he's begun to get increasingly established in his new NBA role after just over a dozen games of action. And so far through his rookie campaign, they've seen a lot of great traits out of their prized draft pick.

Since being moved to the starting lineup, Bailey is averaging 13.8 points per game, shooting over 50% from the field, and probably showing at least one flash play a game on the offensive side of the ball that makes you excited for what he'll have in store for the near future.

But among the assortment of improvements the Jazz have seen from Bailey, perhaps one of the most notable in the eyes of head coach Will Hardy is his ability to be more comfortable with different lineups and with a variety of looks.

"Ace is getting way more comfortable," Hardy said after the Jazz's loss to the OKC Thunder. "I think Ace, the shots that he's getting are a little bit less random think the actions that we're using for him, we've tried to strip back. I think also, some of the actions that we're running for Lauri [Markkanen], for example, Ace understands where he fits in those moments."

Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Jazz guard Ace Bailey (19 dunks the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second quarter at Crypto.com Arena.

For any rookie like Bailey, it's easy to see an adjustment period take place through his first few reps at the next level by getting in the groove of their new surroundings, especially in the position of a versatile young scorer like the Jazz have.

With that innate offensive skillset baked into his strengths as a player, the Jazz have been gradually working him into more opportunities offensively and scripted actions that increase his involvement, and find him in the right spots to best utilize his capabilities.

That can take a few weeks, and even months to finally come around for a first-year player just getting his feet wet, but based on Utah's slate with Bailey as a starter, averaging nearly 14 points per game on 51.9% shooting from the field, he's beginning to put the pieces together.

"We start the year, he's not starting, now he is, and so he's playing with different groups, and the play calling can be different when you're with a different group," Hardy continued. "So, I think he's getting a better feel for what he's looking at, especially when we're calling plays. And I think that gives any player confidence."

"I think a hard thing for a lot of guys when they transition into the NBA, is they're used to getting 18 shots a game. And in a lot of situations, you don't get that. Like tonight, Ace takes nine, and so, there can be a heightened level of anxiety on every shot, like every shot feels heavier to you. So, I think we're continuing to try to help him understand what the reads are and that the actions that he's playing out."

Little by little, Bailey is showing that he's exactly the type of high-level scorer he was advertised as coming into the year, which makes the Jazz's decision to throw the dart on him at fifth overall despite his pre-draft chatter keep looking better by the day.

