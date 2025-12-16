Utah Jazz Make Starting Lineup Adjustment vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Utah Jazz are making one slight change to their starting lineup vs. the Dallas Mavericks with Jusuf Nurkic being sidelined due to rest.

According to The Salt Lake Tribune's Andy Larsen, the Jazz will be starting second-year big man Kyle Filipowski while Nurkic is out.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy noted that, after reviewing with the team's medical staff, they determined it was necessary for Nurkic to get a night off.

“Our medical team keeps track of all the physical loads of all of our players, and they determined that Nurk needs a night off. He’s been carrying a heavy load for us this year," Hardy said.

Filipowski starting at center with Nurkic resting tonight.



Kyle Filipowski to Start for Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks

It's not the first time that Filipowski has fallen into the starting five with Nurkic out of the mix. During the Jazz's recent road game against the Brooklyn Nets, Nurkic missed his first game of the season with a rib contusion, where the second-year big man would be the one to take his spot at the five then as well.

That night, Filipowski stepped up to the occasion rather well. He had 31 minutes to log 15 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals on an impressive 6-8 clip from the field.

Now, Nurkic is out for his second game of the year, and puts Filipowski in the starting frontcourt with both of Ace Bailey and Lauri Markkanen.

Filipowski has continued to show some appealing bright spots in his second year with the Jazz. In 23 games, he's averaging 9.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists, while shooting 46.4% from the field and 32.8% from three.

While the Jazz will miss the rebounding prowess that Nurkic provides, Filipowski does add a bit more versatility on the offensive end for what he provides as a scorer and playmaker.

As for the second unit, expect Kevin Love to take control of the primary backup center duties, while two-way signee Oscar Tshiebwe has been upgraded to active for a chance to make his season debut.

The Jazz and Mavericks will tip-off at 7 p.m. MT in the Delta Center, as Utah will be attempting to extend its current win streak to two games after its latest road victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

