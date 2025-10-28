Will Hardy Highlights Underrated Offseason Addition for Utah Jazz
The Utah Jazz's most recent offseason was primarily focused around continuing the development of their young core, while shipping out a bundle of tenured veterans to help elevate that youth movement for the season ahead.
Yet, in the midst of the Jazz's offseason turnover, they also brought in a handful of new veterans to fill in for their depth chart to not only provide some welcomed locker room leadership, but also on-court production.
And one of those additions, big man Jusuf Nurkic, has already ended up showing out in a big way through a limited sample size that's gained some considerable attention from his head coach, Will Hardy.
Utah Jazz's Will Hardy Extends Major Praise to Jusuf Nurkic
Ahead of the Jazz's third game of the regular season vs. the Phoenix Suns, Hardy gave his flowers to Nurkic for what he's provided for Utah in their frontcourt––highlighting traits like his screening ability all the way to his rebounding prowess.
"Nurk's been, awesome," Hardy said. "Boy, I know that when the other team gets near him, we get open. He's a heck of a screener. He does a good job of creating space for all of our perimeter players. You don't push him off the spot very easily around the basket. He's been able to hold his space and use his physicality to rebound. "
"For us, he's been tremendous so far. Obviously, he's playing with a lot of young perimeter players, and we're using him and Walker [Kessler] as a hub during certain actions. But I think his professionalism was very evident from the first day at camp. He's been a great addition for us."
For what many assumed to be simply a salary filler at the time of his acquisition from the Charlotte Hornets, Nurkic has panned out to be a solid component of what the Jazz are trying to do on a nightly basis, especially offensively.
As a positive passer and screener, he's a great helping hand to have for all of Utah's perimeter players. For Walker Kessler in the middle, Nurkic can play behind him as the team's backup five for around 15 minutes a game to allow the Jazz's defensive anchor to get a few minutes’ rest, but still offer solid production for his role in the offense.
Nurkic, who now enters his 11th season pro, is seemingly a strong presence to have in the building for many, which should continue to land him a good share of minutes in a rotation primarily run by first, second, and third-year players.
Be sure to bookmark Utah Jazz On SI and follow @JazzOnSI on X to stay up-to-date on daily Utah Jazz news, interviews, breakdowns and more!
- 3 Utah Jazz Storylines to Watch During Second Week of NBA Season
- Walt Clayton Jr. Has Surprising Takeaway From First Utah Jazz Game
- Utah Jazz's Ace Bailey Sets Clear Goal for Rookie Season
- Ace Bailey Opens Up After His First Few Games With Utah Jazz
- Utah Jazz Reveal Two Players on Injury Report vs. Phoenix Suns