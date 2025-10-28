Inside The Jazz

Will Hardy Highlights Underrated Offseason Addition for Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz head coach is loving what he's seen from one underrated addition from this summer.

Jared Koch

Oct 8, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic (30) controls the ball as Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) defends during the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
The Utah Jazz's most recent offseason was primarily focused around continuing the development of their young core, while shipping out a bundle of tenured veterans to help elevate that youth movement for the season ahead.

Yet, in the midst of the Jazz's offseason turnover, they also brought in a handful of new veterans to fill in for their depth chart to not only provide some welcomed locker room leadership, but also on-court production.

And one of those additions, big man Jusuf Nurkic, has already ended up showing out in a big way through a limited sample size that's gained some considerable attention from his head coach, Will Hardy.

Utah Jazz's Will Hardy Extends Major Praise to Jusuf Nurkic

Oct 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy gives instructions to his team during the second qua
Oct 13, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy gives instructions to his team during the second quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images / Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

Ahead of the Jazz's third game of the regular season vs. the Phoenix Suns, Hardy gave his flowers to Nurkic for what he's provided for Utah in their frontcourt––highlighting traits like his screening ability all the way to his rebounding prowess. 

"Nurk's been, awesome," Hardy said. "Boy, I know that when the other team gets near him, we get open.  He's a heck of a screener. He does a good job of creating space for all of our perimeter players. You don't push him off the spot very easily around the basket. He's been able to hold his space and use his physicality to rebound. "

"For us, he's been tremendous so far. Obviously, he's playing with a lot of young perimeter players, and we're using him and Walker [Kessler] as a hub during certain actions.  But I think his professionalism was very evident from the first day at camp. He's been a great addition for us."

For what many assumed to be simply a salary filler at the time of his acquisition from the Charlotte Hornets, Nurkic has panned out to be a solid component of what the Jazz are trying to do on a nightly basis, especially offensively.

As a positive passer and screener, he's a great helping hand to have for all of Utah's perimeter players. For Walker Kessler in the middle, Nurkic can play behind him as the team's backup five for around 15 minutes a game to allow the Jazz's defensive anchor to get a few minutes’ rest, but still offer solid production for his role in the offense.

Nurkic, who now enters his 11th season pro, is seemingly a strong presence to have in the building for many, which should continue to land him a good share of minutes in a rotation primarily run by first, second, and third-year players.

