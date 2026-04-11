It looks like Kennedy Chandler's time with the Utah Jazz has officially come to a close.

According to Sarah Todd of Deseret News, the Jazz will not be re-signing Chandler to another contract after his second 10-day deal has expired.

Tonight was Kennedy Chandler's last game with the Utah Jazz. After two 10-day contracts, they're not signing him for the final game Sunday in Los Angeles. — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) April 11, 2026

The news doesn't come as much of a surprise, even for as solid as Chandler has played throughout his short time with the Jazz. It's simply due to contract logistics.

After Chandler had already signed his second 10-day contract, the Jazz would've had to sign Chandler to a rest-of-season or multi-year deal to retain him on the roster for their final regular season game against the LA Lakers.

So, instead of re-signing him, the Jazz will instead let Chandler hit the open market for his next chance to join an NBA roster, coming fresh off of a productive stint in Utah where he might've just boosted his stock for another team to take interest in his services.

Kennedy Chandler's Time With the Jazz Comes to End

After joining the Jazz, having not played an NBA game since the 2023 season with the Memphis Grizzlies, Chandler came into the mix last month to make the most of his opportunity in a big way.

Chandler certainly got a lot of reps in with the Jazz during his 11-game stretch with the roster, one where both star guard Keyonte George and his backup Isaiah Collier had missed significant time with their respective hamstring injuries.

That opened the door for Chandler to be one of the Jazz's main facilitators and ball-handlers through the past three weeks of the season. In just over 35 minutes a game, the former second-round pick had averaged 15.0 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 6.7 assists throughout, with just 2.1 turnovers a game.

Mar 28, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Utah Jazz guard Kennedy Chandler (0) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was only in Chandler's first career game with the Jazz that he had logged his then-career-high in scoring, posting 19 points and four assists in a loss against the Philadelphia 76ers to make his presence felt on this roster from the jump.

"I was just so excited, because this is what I've been waiting for," Chandler said after his performance vs. the 76ers. "The grind in the G League, it's very hard. It makes you sometimes doubt yourself. Like, 'Do I still keep trying? Do I still keep pushing myself? Does anybody still have faith in me as a player?’"

Chandler will remain a name to watch as a potential pickup around the league headed into this offseason, and perhaps a player that a team could utilize within their summer league stretch later this July. If the Jazz wanted to bring him on their own summer league squad, they'd have to hope no other team swoops in to acquire his services in the meantime.

As for what lies ahead this season, the Jazz have already filled Chandler's roster spot by inking Maine G League guard Hayden Gray to a multi-year contract; someone who brings a much-needed defensive skillset into the room, and will be onboard through the regular season and the summer league.