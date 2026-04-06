Will Hardy Breaks Down What Jazz Can Learn From Thunder

The Utah Jazz, in their fourth-to-last game of the regular season up against the OKC Thunder, got smacked in the mouth in a brutal 111-146 blowout loss, falling to their ninth defeat in a row and their 58th of the regular season.

But even following the turnout of what was one of the ugliest games of the Jazz's dreary season thus far, it's not to say that Utah and their young talent can't take away any learning experience from a humbling game like they took on in OKC on Sunday.

In the eyes of Jazz head coach Will Hardy, challenges like the reigning champion Thunder provide him and his team with a sense of humility, particularly because it shows just how much work needs to be done before they're on that level as a collective group.

"Yeah, I think this is a moment for us to have a ton of humility as we finish up this season and head towards the offseason about how much work there is to be done," Hardy said before facing the Thunder. "There are moments that give you hope– and those are impactful– when you play well against good teams, whether that's for the full 48 minutes or even a good half. Those things or things you can channel and take into the future."

"But playing all of these teams, and in particular, playing Oklahoma City, is a great reminder for not just the players, but for our coaching staff, our organization, that we have a lot of work to do. And it's good to get to feel the level that's necessary to win at the highest level in this league."

"And more than anything, I hope it just serves as a reminder for all of us that even though we have moments that feel good, there's a ton of humility needed as we head into the offseason in terms of how much work we need to do."

Jazz Get Reality Check vs. Thunder

Apr 5, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Referee James Capers (19) talks to Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy before the start of their game at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The expectation for what this game would hold was clearly outlined from the start. With an opening spread of +24.5, it wasn't just the longest spread Utah has seen against them all season long, but also the largest spread in the past 30 years of the league.

Those projections would end up being pretty accurate throughout the night, as the Thunder took clear control from the start by taking a 40-25 lead at the end of the first quarter, and wouldn't look back for what would turn into a whopping 35-point loss.

On the bright side, the Jazz won't have to endure their late-season suffering much longer. With just three games left on tap before the offseason gets underway, it should officially mark the long-awaited conclusion of the Jazz's tanking efforts before getting into a pivotal offseason ahead of the 2026-27 season.

But as this one showcased, even while the Jazz were severely shorthanded throughout their lineup, there's still lots of work to be done before Utah can climb to the same conversations as some of the top contenders in the league.