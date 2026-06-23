One Issue Still Holding Up Utah Jazz's Walker Kessler Negotiations

The Utah Jazz are still without a new contract for their budding big man, Walker Kessler, now just around a week out before he hits restricted free agency.

And since the season ended and the two sides have seen their negotiation window open, there's been a bit of a back-and-forth between them that's led to Kessler still waiting to accept an offer.

The Jazz have reportedly sent Kessler an offer worth around $140 million over five years. Kessler's representation feels that his value is higher, and it's gone as far as leading to some reported tension from his camp, leading to the big man having to post on social media to clear the air about his desired future in Utah.

To this point, the expectation remains that the Jazz and Kessler will find a middle ground. Whether that comes before free agency opens or after, remains to be seen. But it seems like there's at least one hang-up in the negotiation process that's led to no deal being accepted just yet: contract length.

Contract Length Remains a Sticking Point in Kessler Negotiations

According to NBA insider Sam Amick during a recent episode of The Ryen Russillo Show, one aspect of the Jazz's reported $140 million offer to Kessler that isn't quite up to par with what his camp desires is how long the deal would be for.

Instead of signing on for five years, Kessler might want a bit more flexibility by signing a shorter deal.

"My feeling is for one, he's not looking to sign for [five years]. That's one thing," Amick said. "I think he's looking for more flexibility on that front... It was roughly at [$140 million over five years]."

Another aspect that could be pushing Kessler's camp to ask for more money than what was offered––sitting at around $28 million AAV––is that the Jazz's tanking process of the last four years could lead to Kessler wanting more for enduring that stretch.

Amick notes it's not the biggest factor that's led to no deal being agreed upon just yet, but it could be a small reason that's led to the reported tension that there is now.

"The backdrop here is that, for one, and I'm not saying this is a huge part of the story... but they've been tanking for a few years," Amick said. "And there's this sense, I think, from Walker's side, like, 'Man, I've paid this pendance and played along with this for quite some time."

“Even with his injury last year, with the shoulder, there were times when people thought he was ready to roll. When you're kind of messing with the basketball gods like they did, and it paid off, the guys who went through that sometimes just think that there's something waiting for them on the back end. But this is definitely something; $140 million is not nothing."

Despite the Back-and-Forth, Jazz Still Expected to Retain Kessler

The key of the Kessler negotiations is the Jazz's restricted free agent rights. Kessler can either agree to a new deal with Utah before the new league year begins, or he can go into restricted free agency to try and find his aspired deal elsewhere––one that Utah will ultimately have the first opportunity to match.

Oct 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) smiles after making a great play during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | Peter Creveling-Imagn Images

For that reason, the overwhelming belief for many is that Kessler will soon be back in a Jazz uniform next year. He's too important to Utah's future success to let him walk, even if at a higher number than anticipated, and it's going to be tough to find any team opening their checkbooks in a way that the Jazz front office won't be willing to match.

As to when the Jazz will be able to end their long-winded saga of contract negotiations with Kessler, and at what number he'll be signing for, remains to be seen. But there still seem to be some intricacies of the offer that still need to meet the mark for the big man to be onboard with putting pen to paper.

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