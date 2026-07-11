The Biggest Remaining Question Facing the Utah Jazz This Offseason

The Utah Jazz have managed to check off most of the major boxes on their to-do list facing them this offseason before getting into the 2026-27 season.

They've moved past their ever-important draft and selected Darryn Peterson at second-overall, added few new faces through free agency, and addressed their looming Walker Kessler situation in the form of a sign-and-trade deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But while most of the Jazz's pressing tasks have found an answer in the last few days and weeks, there's still one more pressing question facing Utah before they're able to truly put a button on this offseason: will they (or will they not) decide to extend their budding guard Keyonte George?

Will the Jazz Decide to Extend Keyonte George This Offseason?

There's little concern surrounding Keyonte George's long-term future heading into the fourth and final year of his rookie deal compared to what Walker Kessler's situation was this past season.

George has established himself as a critical piece of the Jazz's on-court success and has developed into a true leader for this young core. Having that type of player around for the next several years will be extremely important for Utah, and locking him into that second contract is part of doing just that.

But there's no guarantees that the extension for George happens this offseason–– as much as he appears to be a cornerstone of the Jazz's rebuild.

After the breakout season George just had, he's likely looking to maximize his value on that second deal, and could be looking to creep towards a rookie-scale max extension–– which would be a number reaching over $250 million for five years.

The Jazz, on the other hand, might want to see another season of that growth from George before hammering down such a big number on his next deal.

Mar 7, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) brings the ball up the court against Milwaukee Bucks guard Ryan Rollins (13) in the first half at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There's also a situation, however, where George is willing to work with the Jazz this offseason a bit to get security on his future, sign for a lesser number than what he could be worth this time next summer, and rid of all of those conversations and worries about what his future in Utah looks like throughout next season.

We saw Victor Wembanyama do just that for the San Antonio Spurs this week when he signed his $250 million rookie-scale max extension, which was a lower number than what he'd be worth come next summer. And George is no Wembanyama, but it shows you that players can be a bit more flexible on those contract asks in the right situation.

ESPN's Tim MacMahon has also hinted at that extension being a possibility for George this offseason instead of next, expressing that he and the Jazz could "meet in the middle" for that second contract.

"I've been telling you I didn't think that an extension would be forthcoming for Keyonte George.I was informed that, hey, there's a little bit more optimism of that possibly happening than there had been even a week or two ago. There's a chance that there could be a meeting in the middle."

Trading someone like Walker Kessler does help the Jazz's opportunity to hash out a big deal for another young piece of their roster like George, instead of having to worry about the money tied up within his multi-year contract. But as Utah does love to have flexibility both financially and in future assets, it's not a guarantee this summer will result in a payday for him.

Time will tell where the Jazz inevitably decide to take their contract discussions with George throughout the rest of this summer, or if they want to push it back to next offseason to maintain flexiblility, and get another season's sample size out of their 22-year-old guard.

However, no matter what, the expectation remains that George will be here in Utah to stay for an extended period of time. So rather than being a question of if that second contract will come from the Jazz, it's more of a question of when it'll happen.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date with daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!