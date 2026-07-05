Former Pelicans Guard Agrees to 1-Year Deal With Jazz

The Utah Jazz have made another signing on the free agent market–– this time to add some depth into their backcourt.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the Jazz have agreed to a two-way deal with former New Orleans Pelicans guard Trey Alexander.

The Utah Jazz are signing Trey Alexander to a two-way contract, according to league sources. The Creighton product has played for Denver and New Orleans over the past two seasons. — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 5, 2026

Alexander comes in as the fourth free agency signing coming onto the Jazz this offseason and second two-way addition, joining former Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes, former Houston Rockets guard Josh Okogie, and free agent wing Tamar Bates.

He also comes in as the Jazz's third two-way signing on the roster, thus filling out all three of their open spots ahead of next year. Bates and Blake Hinson, who were a part of Utah's roster during the second half of last season, fill out the other two spots.

What Does Trey Alexander Bring to the Table?

Alexander will be entering his third year in the NBA after spending his first two seasons with the Pelicans, and with the Denver Nuggets during his rookie campaign.

During that time before now coming onto the Jazz, he's played in 33 career games for a little under seven minutes a game, averaging 2.4 points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.6 assists–– so he hasn't gotten a ton of opportunity in his NBA career just yet.

Last year with the Pelicans, though, he played in nine games for about 12 minutes a night, and put together some efficient offensive numbers in the process; shooting 51.4% from the field and 50% from three-point range on 12 attempts from deep.

He's a lengthy 6-foot-5 guard, weighing in at 185 pounds, and will only be 23 years old heading into next season. The Jazz clearly saw some value in his skill set enough to give him a short-term deal.

Apr 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans Interim Head Coach James Borrego talks to guard Trey Alexander (23) against the Orlando Magic during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the Jazz's current backcourt rotation, it might be tough for Alexander to crack rotational minutes, unless an injury takes place. Keyonte George, Isaiah Collier, and Darryn Peterson will be the most likely candidates to fill into those reps at point guard, leaving Alexander with a lot of work to do.

If the Jazz do see a surprise breakout from Alexander, though, the two-way deal offers him 50 games of NBA eligibility, and Utah can then convert him onto a standard contract, if they like what they see.

This will also be Alexander's third two-way contract of his NBA career, meaning he'll be ineligible to sign a fourth deal this time come next offseason. So there's no doubt this is a big year of his career and what lies ahead for the future.

There's a chance that Alexander will be suiting up on the Jazz's summer league roster either in SLC or Las Vegas, but there's no clear determination on that front just yet.

How the Jazz's Roster Looks Now

In terms of where the Jazz roster stands now, they're set to have 14 standard contracts filled out, along with all three of their two-way spots. That leaves this roster pretty settled for what it'll look like rolling into next season.

Utah could still sign another veteran to a traditional contract a cheap deal, and feel likely to do so in the coming days to weeks. The Jazz have around $3 million of their mid-level exception left freed up on the books, and that could be reserved to bring on that final piece of the roster.

As for their two-way contracts, though, expect to see Alexander joining alongside Bates and Hinson rounding out the back-end of their roster, and likely to be some of the top performers in the G League this season with the Salt Lake City Stars.

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