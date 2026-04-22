The Utah Jazz have officially released the dates for this year's Salt Lake City Summer League to take place in the first week of July.

According to an announcement from the Jazz's social media, this year's SLC Summer League will take place across July 4th, 6th and 7th.

𝚂𝚞𝚖𝚖𝚎𝚛 𝙻𝚎𝚊𝚐𝚞𝚎 in SLC is 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊! ☀️😎



We're back at the Jon M. Huntsman Center for all the action this year with games running July 4, 6 and 7th. Don't miss out!



Learn more 📰 | https://t.co/6SoBjtW9hp#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/nfbIx8r4ni — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) April 21, 2026

The Memphis Grizzlies, OKC Thunder, and Atlanta Hawks are the three teams scheduled to travel and get an early glimpse of their summer league squads before the action kicks off in Las Vegas later in the month.

The event appears to have made a slight change in who's set to compete, as since 2022, it's been the Philadelphia 76ers as one of the three teams outside of Utah taking part in the three exhibition games.

Now, they've been shifted out, with the Hawks being the new team set to claim that spot.

What to Know About the SLC Summer League

The announcement cements yet another year of the Jazz hosting a three-day summer league show at the University of Utah's Huntsman Center.

The setup of the SLC Summer League is notably similar to how the Las Vegas Summer League shakes out every year for all 30 teams. The biggest difference is that the Jazz's event is set on a smaller scale.

Four teams will have their same summer league rosters of rookies, sophomores, and other developmental players take the stage simply for another set of organized exhibition matchups for an extended, early opportunity to showcase their skillsets.

Whether they be a highly touted rookie, or an unproven clawing for a roster spot at the end of an NBA bench, these games have value––even if they may not mean much outside of a few weeks in the middle of July.

The Jazz will have one game apiece against the Hawks, Grizzlies, and Thunder, each of which is set to have a lottery pick of its own following June's draft, and should make for an exciting three-day slate.

Jul 14, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Jazz forward Kyle Filipowski (22) reacts after scoring against the San Antonio Spurs during overtime in a NBA basketball game at the Thomas & Mack Center. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

As for what to expect from the Jazz, there's a chance a handful of their top young players don't play an extended amount of time in an effort to keep their legs fresh for the regular season.

But it's also because Utah's seen a large sample size from the regular season to where summer league might isn't as alluring for their top young talent years past. It'd be tough to see anyone from the Jazz;s 2023 or 2024 draft classes being on the roster.

Ace Bailey could get a few games in, whoever this year's top-eight pick will be is bound to get some run, and the Jazz's signings from the second half of last season, like Bez Mbeng and Hayden Gray, will be on that summer league roster as well.

Utah's G League affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, could also have a few familiar faces join the Jazz's summer league roster later this summer for an opportunity at a bigger stage to shine in an NBA showcase.

Ticket details have yet to be revealed for the games set for later this summer, but any information will likely be posted here in the weeks leading up to the action.

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