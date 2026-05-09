Under-the-Radar Draft Lottery Result That Could Help Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz are just hours away from finding out what their fate will be in this year's NBA draft lottery after a long and anticipated wait, where both they and every other team in the room on Sunday will be hoping to find their way to the coveted number one pick on the board.

But of course, obtaining that number one pick is much easier said than done––especially for the Jazz, considering they've never once won the top pick, or even moved up in the lottery, throughout their entire franchise history.

So what if the Jazz don't get the top pick in the drawing reveal? What would be an ideal outcome for Utah to see happen that could be best-case scenario in the event they stay at their fourth spot on the board?

Here's an under-the-radar outcome that tends to benefit the Jazz more than not, if it were to become a reality in the lottery on Sunday afternoon:

Proposed Result

1. Washington Wizards (14.0% chance)



2. Indiana Pacers (13.4% chance)



3. Brooklyn Nets (12.7% chance)



4. Utah Jazz (11.0% chance)

Notice anything? It's the exact same reverse order standings that the top of the lottery looks like headed into the event.

Of course, it wouldn't result in the Jazz landing a first-time number one pick, or even a selection in the top three. But, if at pick four, and these three come in ahead of Utah, this still tends to be a big win for them if it were to happen for three key reasons.

Finally, Some Lottery Luck

Feb 14, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver speaks at press conference during the NBA All Star game at the Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For one, the Jazz finally wouldn't move down in the lottery!

Utah has dropped at least two spots on the board in their last two times in the lottery, most recently falling from first to fifth in 2025 with the chance to land Cooper Flagg.

Sticking at four means Jazz fans won't have to face another moment of disappointment this time of year, even if it doesn't mean their pick doesn't shoot into the top three slots.

No West Teams Jump Ahead

Jan 30, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz Owner Ryan Smith (left) and CEO of basketball operations Danny Ainge (middle) along with president of basketball operations Austin Ainge watch warm ups before a game against the Brooklyn Nets at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

One of the more specific fallouts of this outcome, though, is the fact that three East teams could slot into the top three slots. That means no potentially generational prospect lands in the West to make the Jazz's road to contention even tougher than it projects to be.

Teams like the Sacramento Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, or Golden State Warriors would be prime candidates who could leapfrog the Jazz and thus steal one of those top prospects to help their respective rosters they'll be directly competing with in seeding for years to come.

Blue Chip Prospect Guaranteed

Jan 21, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels forward Caleb Wilson (8) reacts in the second half at Dean E. Smith Center. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

The Jazz would also, at least for how this class is shaping up to be, would have their hands on one of the defined top four prospects on the board, and would be guaranteed to pick up one of them: AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, Darryn Peterson, and Caleb Wilson.

No matter which of those four is left on the board, they immediately become the easiest selection Utah has made since first starting their rebuild through the draft. Positional fit or need simply doesn't matter in a four-man group as talented as this one project to be.

So if the Jazz don't end up having a number one pick in their future, that would most likely keep AJ Dybantsa in the state. This wouldn't be a bad fallback option to see come to fruition either–– even if it might not be the most unexpected top four picks to see shake out in the moment, based on their initial odds.

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