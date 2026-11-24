Just last week, the Utah Jazz found themselves at the center of some interesting trade chatter linking potential interest in a trade for Kyrie Irving.

The news linking Irving to Utah came as a surprise when first released.

The Jazz–– with one of the younger cores around the league already with two offensive-minded guards for the future–– with interest in a 34-year-old Kyrie Irving, who could potentially hit free agency come next summer? It didn't make a ton of sense on paper.

And based on some recent intel from the Salt Lake Tribune's Shreyas Laddha, it seems that such an idea connecting the Jazz to a trade for Irving might be nothing but smoke.

Jazz Not Interested in a Trade for Kyrie Irving?

Per Laddha, multiple team sources have noted that the Jazz don't appear to have any real interest in acquiring Irving.

"According to multiple team sources who were granted anonymity because they had not been cleared to speak publicly on the matter, the Jazz don’t appear to have any real interest in Irving," Laddha wrote.

While the idea of the Jazz adding Irving to their current roster does sound like a fun idea on paper, the logistics behind such a move didn't make a whole lot of sense to begin with.

Irving is an expensive addition. Not just for what his contract is worth on the books, but also for the value he brings to any team. The Mavericks would likely be sure to trade Irving for a pretty solid haul in return; something that the Jazz might not want to give up in exchange for the veteran guard.

Nov 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) celebrates making a three point basket against the LA Clippers during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz already have multiple big contracts on the books that would prevent them from signing Irving to a long-term deal this summer or next, and they already have a couple of solid guards in Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson that make a move to land Irving not quite as necessary.

Irving's still a talented player. No doubt. He's averaging over 22 points and four assists per game in year 15 of his NBA career. And adding any player of that caliber to this Jazz roster would almost certainly help them lift out of the early season hole they’ve fallen into.

But from the Jazz's perspective, their potential roster improvements will likely have to stem from a move outside of adding someone like Irving to help them climb out of their current hole. He's simply too pricey of an investment, and won't make much sense in the long-term.

Whether that roster change be a move to acquire a different guard who might be a cheaper addition, better defensive wings, or more big man depth, those moves remain to be seen. And seeing such a shakeup around the roster could take a few more weeks into the season to transpire.

However, don't hold your breath on the Jazz taking a swing on Irving anytime soon, as it just doesn't seem to make sense for the best interests of both parties.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!