And just like that, the Utah Jazz snapped their 12-game losing streak.

The Jazz prevailed over the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night, with gusto, beating them 132-107 in Tinseltown . The Jazz were led by Brice Sensabaugh's 40 points off the bench.

Sensabaugh was in a flow state; he couldn't be stopped, shooting 76.2% from the field, and sinking 8-of-11 three-point attempts (72.7%). It was a dominant scoring display that may give coach Will Hardy cause to rethink the starting lineup and rotation, but that's a subject for another time, especially with a double-header on deck against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

The biggest takeaway from Utah's second win of the season, without question, was its clutch-time performance. The Jazz had been so close to figuring things out in their back-to-back losses to the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs, but against the Clippers, they saved their best play for clutch-time, especially Sensabaugh, whose red-hot touch put the death knell in L.A. late.

After the game, Sensabaugh opened up about how focused the Jazz have actually been on learning to close out opponents.

"We've been right there, and I feel like today we just did a good job of leaning on each other, getting stops," Sensabaugh told Lauren Green. "And we're in this fight where we're trying to learn how to close games, and today we just kept making the right decisions."

The Blessing in Disguise

Brice Sensabaugh drives with the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As concerning as the Clippers' 13-0 run to end the second quarter was in the moment, it ended up being a blessing in disguise, giving the Jazz an immediate reminder of how quickly momentum can shift, and how important it would be to finish strong in the final period.

"We felt that run that they had before halftime, and it kind of left a bad taste in our mouths," Sensabaugh said. "So, it was up to us to come back and throw the next punch."

It was great to see the Jazz finally come together and out-execute an opponent when the chips were down. And in this case, they really pulled away late, winning by a 25-point margin and putting the kybosh on L.A.'s little winning streak.

The Jazz got some defensive stops, did much better in not turning the ball over late, and capitalized on their opportunities to score down the stretch. That's what it's going to take every single night, and Tuesday proved that Utah has it in them.

'Boring' Ball

Brice Sensabaugh passes the ball. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the takeaways for Sensabaugh was how good things come to those who stay disciplined to executing and "doing the right thing" repeatedly, as opposed, I guess, to trying to play hero-ball.

"Something I'm learning in basketball as I go through my career is the things that are boring and doing the right thing over and over, not trying to make it look good," Sensabaugh said. "Just doing the right thing over and over and over and over again, no matter the result, is what's going to get you down the stretch. So that's what we did today. We shared the ball down the stretch, and it worked for us."

He ain't lyin'. Sensabaugh's scoring eruption was complemented by Keyonte George's double-double , finishing with 30 points and 11 assists. Mo Bamba proved that his performance against the Spurs wasn't a fluke, and that he can contribute on both ends of the court, finishing with 15 points.

Darryn Peterson had 13 points, thanks to his 3-of-10 shooting from the field. It wasn't the most efficient night for the rookie, but he did make some shots in a few timely moments.

Overall, Hardy has to be pleased with the steps forward his young team showed on the road Tuesday night. Confidence is borne of demonstrated ability, and the Jazz just proved to themselves they can prevail in a tightly-contested game, which is what this one was until the fourth quarter.

Now, it's about trying to do it again tonight against Luka Dončić and the Lakers.

"It's always great to learn off a win, so we're going to watch some film," Sensabaugh said. "And the Lakers are a great team. They're hot right now. So we've just got to carry this momentum and..."

The Takeaway

The Jazz know they can excel in the fourth quarter. Now it's just a matter of learning to do it with consistency, but that's simply part of any young team's maturation process.

At 2-13, hope has been slightly rekindled in Utah. If the Jazz can string together two straight road wins, fans might even be willing to express a little optimism about what remains of this season.

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