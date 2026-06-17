Walker Kessler's Jazz Contract Demands Are Out of Touch With Reality

With NBA free agency slowly approaching, more and more information has begun to surface about what could be in store for the Utah Jazz and their top restricted free agent, Walker Kessler.

First, there was reported continued frustration brewing from Kessler's camp surrounding the Jazz's approach, paired with the two sides being unable to come to an agreement before the season.

Now just a few days later, it seems like the Jazz have an offer on the table for Kessler. However, it's one that the big man and his representation don't quite meet eye-to-eye with.

Walker Kessler Feels He's Worth 'Significantly More' Than $28M/Y

According to multiple reports––via ESPN's Tim MacMahon and KSL Sports' Ben Anderson––the Jazz have submitted a contract offer to Kessler worth around $140 million across five years; coming out to an AAV of $28 million.

I can confirm the report from @BannedMacMahon there’s an offer for Walker Kessler in the neighborhood of 5 years/$140 million.



Based on the fact that the deal’s not done, you can deduce Kessler’s camp wants more.#TakeNote | @kslsports — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) June 17, 2026

Despite that offer, though, Kessler and his representation feel that he's worth "significantly more," hence why both sides have yet to come to an agreement while being in the exclusive negotiation window in the two weeks before free agency officially opens.

Such a demand from Kessler's camp could simply be trying to maximize his value for his second contract and big payday following his rookie deal. That's the job of every player's representation.

Here's the big problem: the offer the Jazz have sent in for Kessler is far from an unfair deal. In fact, it's more than reasonable for the circumstances that the big man finds himself in.

Kessler's Contract Demands Feel Wildly Unreasonable

When looking across the center market to scope out where Kessler's AAV would stand amongst the league, a $28 million AAV would place him right around the top 10 highest-paid players at the position for the 2026-27 season.

Of the 10 centers that rank ahead of him, nine have been named an All-Star at some point in their careers. Kessler, however, hasn't really come close to those same honors.

Considering the circumstances that Kessler finds himself in, it's hard to imagine he's worth more than any of those top guys at the position.

But according to reports surfacing from earlier this offseason, it seems his camp feels that an AAV of $40 million is closer to a fair ask. That's a little insane.

Sep 30, 2024; Salt Lake City, USA; Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) talks to the media during media day at Zions Bank Basketball Campus. Mandatory Credit: Utah Jazz via Imagn Images | Utah Jazz via Imagn Images

It's not to say that he's not one of the more appealing young centers in the league, because he certainly is. And that's why the Jazz are willing to pay him to be paid like an above-average big man. But $28 million is a completely fair ask when weighing out his production from the past two years.

Five centers in the NBA currently have contracts with an AAV between $23 and $29 million: Nic Claxton, Naz Reid, Myles Turner, Jarrett Allen, and Isaiah Hartenstein. Those names are, realistically, the caliber of player that Kessler fits next to pretty seamlessly.

Production, Availability Doesn't Match His Contractual Desires

Last season, Kessler was sidelined after five games in the year due to shoulder surgery, leaving a small sample size from recent production to judge him on. But in his third year pro, where he was a bit healthier to play in 58 games, he averaged 11.1 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks a game.

Those are solid numbers for a rim-protecting big man. And at least in the short time that he played in year four, he showed a bit higher ceiling offensively with a willingness to shoot the three, shooting six for eight from deep in 154 total minutes.

But that production, while filling a role as a defensive-centric big, and far from a top option offensively, doesn't warrant much more than what the Jazz have in mind to offer him.

And when surveying teams around the market that have cap space, it doesn't seem like he'll be able to get much more than what's on the table for him.

Sure, high-level centers have become increasingly valuable in the NBA. And with that in mind, perhaps he could get an offer sheet closer to $30 million AAV from a cap space team like the LA Lakers or Chicago Bulls. Still, it's far from guaranteed.

Bottom Line

There's lots of time to go before free agency officially opens, meaning the Jazz and Kessler could strike a deal between then, and all of this drama blows over quickly.

However, based on what we know now, it would be far from shocking for the big man to test the waters in restricted free agency later in July and see what type of deal he can land elsewhere. The Jazz will have the chance to match any offer sheet, and it seems more than likely that they will, unless the number is far too outrageous.

We'll see if he can strike on his desired number then. It certainly doesn't seem like the most likely outcome in the cards, but more power to him.

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