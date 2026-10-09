The Utah Jazz have made a minor move to the back-end of their roster in the days leading up to the 2026-27 regular season.

According to an announcement from the Jazz PR, the team has signed forward/center Mohamed Wague to a contract.

The terms of the deal were undisclosed, but the most likely outcome is a training camp contract for Wague.

Utah has been busy as it relates to sign-and-waive deals in recent days before the season, and this seems to be another example of just that.

What Mohamed Wague Brings to the Table

Dec 6, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma University Sooners forward/center Mohamed Wague (5) passes the ball against Arizona State University Sun Devils in the first half at PHX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jazz provided some information on Wague upon the announcement of his signing to the roster earlier this week.

Wague, who stands 6-foot-10, 225 pounds played four Division I seasons at West Virginia (2022-23), Alabama (2023-24), and Oklahoma (2024-26).

In his senior season at Oklahoma, he started all 37 games he appeared in, averaging 6.9 points on 60.0 percent shooting, 6.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.3 assists in 22.4 minutes per game.

He finished the year with 55 total blocks, which ranked fourth in the SEC.

He spent one JUCO season at Harcum College in 2021-22, where he earned JUCO All-American First Team honors.

Wague represented Mali's men's senior national team at the 2025 FIBA AfroBasket. He played in five games en route to capturing a silver medal.

Wague was one of several undrafted names to come out of this summer's incoming class, and has been waiting for an opportunity in the league heading into the new year. Now, he finally gets that in Utah.

Why Did the Jazz Sign Mohamed Wague?

While the move to sign another big man in Wague does come a few days after the Jazz had announced a new four-week foot injury for Jusuf Nurkic, his presence likely won't mean much for Utah's roster once the 2026-27 season officially begins.

That's because if Wague's deal is a training camp contract, his signing was done with the intention of keeping him on their G League roster with the Salt Lake City Stars for the upcoming season.

Signing a camp deal simply gives Wague a signing bonus he wouldn't otherwise get if signed on a G League deal outright, so this move is able to give the undrafted rookie a small bump in pay before this upcoming season gets underway.

The Jazz do have a free roster spot at their disposal that they could technically use on Wague or another training camp deal to keep them onboard for the entire season.

Yet, the more likely outcome remains for Utah to simply leave that spot open heading into the new year, or to simply find someone else to fill his role.

So in the few days that remain before the Jazz get their 2026-27 campaign underway, keep a close eye on how they approach the coming moves on their roster, because they might not be done bringing in talent.

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