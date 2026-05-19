New Details Surface on Darryn Peterson That Jazz Must Be Wary Of

When it comes to the Utah Jazz's number-two pick in this year's NBA draft, there might be no name who's been linked as their most likely selection more than Kansas guard Darryn Peterson; viewed by many as a top-two overall prospect, and the best guard of anyone in this incoming class.

But there is one glaring concern when it comes to Peterson's fit with not just the Jazz, but with any team who may be interested in taking him that should add another layer of caution to his potential selection: that's his medicals.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Woo, teams around the NBA are still awaiting results for Peterson's medical evaluations, which appear to be the most important factor revolving around the Kansas guard's stock before next month's draft.

"NBA teams are still awaiting the results of Peterson's medical evaluation, which is viewed around the league as the most important off-court piece after he dealt with serious cramping concerns, which he attributed to high dosages of creatine," Woo wrote. "According to team sources, Peterson came across as quiet but serious in interviews last week and handled that part of the process well, addressing questions about his strange season."

His interviews are going well, and answering any questions about his availability concerns is a good sign. To see his medical status still a bit unclear after the combine and just a month away from the draft might not be as glowing positive.

It's far from anything that should take him off of the Jazz's board. Though at the very least, it might put Peterson's health concerns from this past season at Kansas back in the spotlight after most of that chatter had died down in the months after his campaign ended.

Darryn Peterson's Medicals Deserve Closer Look

Peterson was subject to some glaring medical concerns throughout his one season with Kansas that led to several instances of him checking out of games early, or sitting out entirely due to what would eventually be deemed as cramping concerns due to creatine.

So far, those concerns haven't been anything to uproot his status of being a top-three draft pick. Even with those availability questions, many still view Peterson as one of the best talents in the class, and might even be worthy of being the number-one pick in the class.

Darryn Peterson…



One of the most efficient off ball shooters in NCAA history. 6’10 wingspan. Hyper-smooth athlete. Low turnover. Soft touch. Strong defensive metrics. Perfect 2-guard. pic.twitter.com/K8msl99axl — Basketball University (@UofBasketball) May 11, 2026

But if he falls to pick two in the laps of Utah, the Jazz have to be super careful when it comes to availability concerns around any player––especially with as rare of an opportunity as they have with a top-two pick that the franchise hasn't seen since 1980.

It's often said that availability is the most important ability to have for any player; even more true for players projected to be one of the top draft picks off the board in one of the most top-heavy classes in recent memory.

That makes Peterson's upcoming medical evaluations extremely important for both Utah and every other team in reach to land him, because if there's anything that could impact his health at the next level, things could spiral out of control quickly.

Mar 20, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball against California Baptist Lancers guard Martel Williams (33) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Jazz will be able to investigate Peterson's medicals and interview him a bit deeper once able to get him into their facility for indiviaul pre-draft workouts. Then offers a perfect time for teams to get a closer look at who they might want to spend their draft selections on, and poke around for any underlying concerns that may be in play.

If Peterson's medicals happen to be nothing but a blip on the radar, he could be an easy pick for the Jazz to land on at pick two. But if the red flags continue to show up in that evaluation, it might add some real concern with investing in him to be a focal point of their future.

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