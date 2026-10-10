Utah Jazz Get More Clarity on Brice Sensabaugh's Preseason Injury

Through the first two games of the Utah Jazz's preseason––both coming against the Denver Nuggets––they were without the services of fourth-year wing Brice Sensabaugh due to a hip injury.

And while a preseason absence certainly isn't anything to get too worked up about, seeing any injury to a rotational player keeping them out of the early action is worth some type of attention.

It was less than a week ago that we got hit with the bombshell that Jazz center Jusuf Nurkic would be missing over four weeks with a toe injury suffered in preseason. So any issue with Sensabaugh on top of that wouldn't exactly be ideal less than two weeks away from the regular season.

Brice Sensabaugh Gives Refreshing Update on Injury Status

The good news is that after taking off for those pair of exhibition games, Sensabaugh seems to be feeling pretty well just a few days away from the start of the Jazz's regular season.

Sensabaugh spoke about how he was feeling following the injury after Friday's practice, where he made sure to note that the issue was "all the way gone."

"I'm doing good," Sensabaugh said of his hip injury. "It was more of an over-precautionary thing. Just trying to make sure. It's kind of like a muscle thing. So, I just don't want to make it any worse. It's all the way gone now. So I'm feeling good."

"Practiced today. Got two good practices. During those preseason games, I was just ramping up. So yeah, I'm feeling good. Took the right steps."

Oct 4, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) warms up before the preseason game against the Denver Nuggets at CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sensabaugh comes into this season looking to build onto his career-best third season from last year where he averaged 14.9 points on 46.0% shooting from the field, paired with 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

And to be healthy entering the season, that's a big step in the right direction for Sensabaugh to capitalize on another big year; one where he'll likely have a lesser scoring role than he did in 2025-26, but still with the chance to be a premier bench scoring option that the Jazz can turn to on a nightly basis.

What Brice Sensabaugh Noticed While He Was Out

Sensabaugh also made sure to be pretty observant in the stretch that he was stuck on the Jazz sidelines for preseason games one and two.

And in those brief preseason showings where he was in street clothes, Sensabaugh has already gathered that this year's Jazz roster looks a whole lot different than last year.

"I noticed we look a lot different," Sensabaugh said about what he noticed while sideliend. "We're a much different team. We’ve got a lot of size. Feel like we're starting games a lot better now. We've had two great first quarters, and I think now it's really just been trying to mesh well with our plays and stuff, our early offense."

"I think we're doing pretty good on defense so far. Obviously, we’ve got to get better. But I think the chemistry and early offense, second-side offense, stuff like that, we're still working on. So, I think we're making pretty good progress.

The vibes have been high around Utah both inside and outside of the building for what should be a vastly improved 2026-27 campaign. So to hear Sensabaugh's stamp of approval does provide some added confidence for what's to come, and especially so once Sensabaugh is finally back on the floor.

Sensabaugh's next opportunity to get on the floor will come on Monday, October 12th, back at the Delta Center, as the reigning Western Conference Champion San Antonio Spurs will be traveling to Utah for what will be a nice test to give this young roster before the regular season officially starts up.

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