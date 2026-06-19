Utah Jazz's Dreams of Drafting AJ Dybantsa Are Becoming More Real

It's starting to look like the Utah Jazz have a better chance at landing BYU's AJ Dybantsa with the number-two pick from what was initially thought.

That's because the Washington Wizards could be slowly creeping towards a real likelihood of selecting Kansas guard Darryn Peterson with the number-one overall pick.

Wizards Look Increasingly Likely to Draft Darryn Peterson

According to NBA insider Marc Stein on The Stein Line, multiple experts have noted that Peterson to Washington is a legitimate possibility at the first pick, thus leaving the Jazz to have Dybantsa available for them one selection later.

"With only a few days to go before Tuesday night's first round of the NBA Draft, multiple draft experts have passed along that they legitimately believe Washington could select Kansas' Darryn Peterson over BYU's AJ Dybantsa with the No. 1 overall pick," Stein wrote.

"Jazz owner and BYU alumnus Ryan Smith would undoubtedly be giddy with this outcome... Dybantsa slipping to No. 2 this June, for Smith and his Jazz, would be a dream."

If true, the results would be a serious shift from what many have projected since the draft lottery unfolded a little over a month ago.

Throughout the time that the Wizards have held onto the number-one pick on the board, it's been Dybantsa who's trending as the odds-on favorite to end up as the top selection; a potential franchise-changer on the wing who fits right into their young core with the likes of Tre Johnson, Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George.

Jan 24, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Darryn Peterson (22) looks to pass against BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) during the first half at Mizzou Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

And that outcome is still wildly possible. In fact, seeing Dybantsa come off the board at pick one over Peterson still feels like the most likely probability even with the increasing buzz linking the Kansas guard to Washington. But it's far from a guarantee.

And because of that, it now makes the Jazz's dreams of securing Dybantsa a little bit more real, which is sure to make both fans in Utah and those working in the front office elated to see.

If Peterson's Gone, Dybantsa Becomes the Favorite at No. 2

Dybantsa, being in Utah for the past two years with the profile of what could be the highest-ceiling prospect in the class, would be a pretty easy choice if he's up for grabs when they're on the clock.

For as much traction that Cameron Boozer has gained as it relates to a fit with the Jazz, that probably won't amount to much if the BYU star is on the table.

He fits the bill as a lengthy, athletic prospect that the Jazz have favored in past drafts, can be an ideal positional fit on the wing, and has all of the potential to be a potent one-two punch on the offensive end next to Ace Bailey, and the rest of Utah's core rolling into the future.

Feb 21, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars forward AJ Dybantsa (3) reacts during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Marriott Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | Aaron Baker-Imagn Images

Will that dream actually come to a reality? The Wizards could end those hopes pretty quickly once Tuesday night rolls around. But the smoke is starting to pick up on the budding interest they could have in Peterson.

That comes as a result of his canceled workout with the Jazz, Peterson's camp feeling overwhelmingly confident they'll be the first name off the board (similarly to Dybantsa's), and the increased clarity received on his injury woes from his time at Kansas that might not amount to much at the NBA level.

Factoring all of those in together, maybe Peterson at No. 1 isn't as crazy as it once seemed.

It's only a matter of time before the Jazz officially find out who they'll be selecting from at pick two. Whether that's a pool that includes Dybantsa or not remains to be seen, but anything is possible throughout the chaos that tends to unfold on draft night.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!