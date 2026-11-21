The Utah Jazz have rumored interest in trading away third-year guard Isaiah Collier.

According to Grant Afseth of the Fastbreak Journal, the Jazz have "recently discussed trades" involving Collier after he's seen his role in Utah decline over the course of this season, on top of the team deciding to decline his fourth-year option a few weeks ago.

The decision to shop Collier around the league does make sense for the Jazz to consider.

Given that he's on the last year of his contract and Utah has shown its cards as it relates to excluding him from its future plans, now feels like a better time than ever to see if another team would be willing to offer value in return via trade.

A deal involving Collier might not be imminent. Many teams around the league are prone to waiting until trade restrictions lift on signings from this offseason in December to make any big moves, if not, when the trade deadline arrives in February.

But as the things currently stand, these three teams could make a good bit of sense for the Jazz to call and see if there's any interest in taking on Collier in a trade over the coming weeks.

Chicago Bulls

Nov 16, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) looks to pass over Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Peter Creveling-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Upon Afseth's original report, it was the Chicago Bulls that the Jazz inquired about a deal for Collier with— particularly for a deal revolving around Tre Jones.

Right now, it appears that the Bulls aren't interested in making such a move. But it's a deal that does make a ton of sense for the Jazz.

Swapping Collier for a veteran guard like Jones who's an effective rim finisher and effective playmaker, is the exact type of archetype that the Jazz should be trying to target to round out their backcourt rotation behind Keyonte George and Darryn Peterson.

Paired with the fact that he has an $8 million team option this season, a flexible contract offers even more incentive for Utah to have interest. However, it takes two to tango, and right now, the Bulls appear to be content with the personnel they have. Maybe the situation will look a little different at the trade deadline.

Milwaukee Bucks

Jan 27, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (13) controls the ball during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When it comes to finding a landing spot that makes sense from Collier's perspective, there might not be many teams out there that align better than the Milwaukee Bucks do; a team that's clearly in rebuild mode, could use extra young talent in the backcourt, and thus offers Collier more opportunities to boost his stock more than what a contending team would allow for.

And for as uncompetitive as the Bucks have been this season––having won just one of their first 16 games on the schedule––they do have a few appealing pieces on the roster that the Jazz could have interest in adding themselves.

A.J. Green is a true sharpshooter that could help the Jazz's offensive shortcomings. Caris LeVert has been a non-factor within the Bucks' rotation, clearly in need of a change of scenery. Maybe the Jazz could even put together an enticing package to pry away Tyler Herro.

Regardless of what the return might be, the Bucks should be on the Jazz's radar of suitors. Lord knows Milwaukee needs any injection of talent they can get their hands on right now.

Dallas Mavericks

Nov 6, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier (8) looks to shoot as Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) defends during the first half in an Emirates NBA Cup game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It came as a bit of a surprise when the Jazz were linked with interest to trade for Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving earlier in the week. While a talented player who could iron out some of Utah's backcourt concerns, he's an expensive acquisition, on a short-term contract, and not the cleanest timeline fit.

Despite the red flags that could come with an acquisition of Irving for Utah, though, it does make sense that if the Jazz were to truly consider such a move, Collier would be included in a hypothetical deal for the Mavericks to take on.

He would fill a void in the Dallas backcourt that Irving leaves, is on a more ideal timeline, and would give Dallas about half a season to evaluate his play before deciding on his long-term fit in free agency come this offseason.

Of course, the Jazz would certainly have to add more to a trade package for Irving than just Collier. That includes multiple contracts to match salaries, along with some draft picks to sweeten the pot. However, if the interest in Irving is there, and Utah wants to move on from Collier, maybe a swap makes sense for both sides to consider.

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