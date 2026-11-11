Utah Jazz's Winners and Losers From Ninth Straight Loss vs. Heat

The Utah Jazz suffered yet another early season loss on Tuesday night, as the Miami Heat would travel to the Delta Center and found their way to take down this shorthanded roster, 115-109.

But even in the midst of the Jazz's 10th loss in 11 games, it's fair to say that this game did have a few positives shining through the cracks, based on what we saw from some of the Jazz's young talent that was forced to step up without the likes of Lauri Markkanen, Keyonte George, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

At the same time, the Jazz also had a few key underwhelming components of their Tuesday night loss that deserve to be addressed for one reason or another.

With that in mind, let's sort through a batch of a couple of winners and losers from the Jazz's latest loss to the Heat:

Winner: Darryn Peterson

Nov 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) controls the ball during the second half against the Miami Heat at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In a night where the Jazz were without multiple top scorers around the roster, it was Darryn Peterson who rose to the occasion for a big night against the Heat.

Peterson chipped in for a career-high 25 points on solid 10-19 shooting from the field, paired with four rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes. He's looked increasingly comfortable with the ball in his hands––despite the five turnovers––and started to show a bit more of the offensive flashes he was initially drafted at No. 2 overall for.

DARRYN PETERSON: 3rd rookie this season to record 25+ POINTS in consecutive games 🔥🪣 https://t.co/CwG9vtChxg pic.twitter.com/gmu6w3FQsj — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2026

For as long as the Jazz's lineup is stuck as shorthanded as things look right now, expect Peterson to continue commanding a significant workload on the offensive side of the ball, which should help everyone involved.

Loser: Josh Green

Nov 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Miami Heat guard/forward Klay Thompson (11) blocks the shot of Utah Jazz guard Josh Green (5) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Green did claim a win early in the night when it was discovered he would find his way into the starting five knowing that the Jazz were without Lauri Markkanen for another game.

However, when it came time for Green's contributions on the offensive end, things weren't too glamorous. He finished with a lowly two points on 1-5 shooting from the field, paired with four rebounds and five assists. He now averages a 37.5% clip from the field and 27.8% from three on the season.

One positive from Green's performance? He was the only name within the starting five to land a positive plus-minus (+4), which tends to be a credit to his defensive skills and his ability to be a plug-and-play wing with several different lineups. That, at the very least, will continue to keep him on the floor.

Winner: Ace Bailey

Nov 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward Ace Bailey (19) jumps over Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (2) and shoots the ball during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like Peterson was due to claim a bigger share of the Jazz's offensive responsibilities on Tuesday night, the same can be said for Ace Bailey––who also turned in a really solid performance individually despite the team's ninth-straight loss in the books.

Bailey saw a team-high 35 minutes where he turned in 23 points on extremely efficient 10-15 shooting from the field, chipped in three makes from deep, along with seven rebounds and two assists.

ACE BAILEY GOES REVERSE ON THE TRANSITION JAM!



2 of his 23 points on the night for the @utahjazz 🎶 pic.twitter.com/m0oigjqGUT — NBA (@NBA) November 11, 2026

It's been hard at times this season for Bailey to really spread his wings as an emerging two-way talent. But in nights like this where the Jazz are stuck with multiple injuries, it becomes a perfect opportunity to prove why he's still to be considered a key cornerstone of what Utah is looking to build for the future.

Loser: Josh Okogie

Nov 10, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Josh Okogie (21) brings the ball up the court during the second half against the Miami Heat at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Josh Okogie fell into a very similar case to Josh Green in this game: he was elevated to the starting lineup amid multiple injuries in the rotation, was set to provide strong perimeter defense and spacing, yet wound up struggling pretty immensely on both sides.

Okogie finished with six points on 1-8 shooting from the field, missed on each of his three attempts from deep, had four rebounds and four assists, but also finished with a team-worst plus-minus (-22) in the 31 minutes he was on the floor.

Okogie will have to find a way to spark a turnaround for the next few games of the schedule on both ends. He's averaging 3.7 points on 27.8% shooting throughout the new season so far. Something's got to give, especially knowing that the Jazz are in the middle of a nine-game losing streak.

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