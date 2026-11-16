The Utah Jazz couldn't escape their third and final matchup of the season against the San Antonio Spurs with a win on Sunday night, as a narrow 102-110 loss would drop them to a brutal 1-13 record on the season, and thus extend their current losing streak to 12-straight.

However, it wasn't a game from the Jazz without any strong performances from their side of the equation––particularly as it relates to Mo Bamba and his impressive night consisting of a season-high 26 points.

In his first start of the year with both Jusuf Nurkic and Jaxson Hayes out with an injury, Bamba stepped up to the occasion in a big way: he scored a season-high along with a perfect 6-6 from three, pairing that with five rebounds, four assists, two steals, and a block.

And it's that six-threes number that really stuck out for a guy like Bamba; someone who had not shot a three all season until Sunday night's game, to then making his next six shots from deep that really kept the Jazz within reach of a victory until the final moments of the fourth quarter.

What Mo Bamba Said About His 6 Threes, 26 Points vs. Spurs

As to what Bamba attributes his impressive shooting night to, he simply credits the work that he's put in over this past summer. He's been consistently trying to improve and refine his shooting ability from deep, and on Sunday night, the results finally showed up in a big way.

"I guess luck," Bamba said with a smile. "No, I work on my shot a lot. I worked on my shot all summer. It's funny to me when people are surprised that I can step out and shoot."

"But, it's just something that I worked on. Something that the coaches continuously encouraged me to shoot in my warmup. And today, it was just a matter of game plan; just going out there and trying to get Wembanyama to leave the paint."

Nov 15, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz center Mo Bamba (44) defends San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From being in and out of the rotation to start the season, to now stepping up as a key contributor in the lineup, it's been an extremely successful beginning stretch for Bamba individually.

On the season, Bamba is now averaging 9.3 points on 74.5% shooting from the field, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.0 assists. And of course, he now has a perfect 100% clip from three-point range to go alongside those numbers.

And on Sunday night, it was Bamba's unique style of play as a lengthy big man combined with his shooting ability that made things a bit tougher on the Spurs and their defensive coverage centered around Victor Wembanyama.

"It definitely affected the game because they switched their coverages," Bamba said of his high scoring night. "They went from the drop that they always do, which they found tremendous success in, because Wemby's 7-foot-4 and mobile."

"But they ended up changing it after the third or fourth three, and we were able to kind of maneuver and get other things going, too. So, it affected them enough to change their coverage."

Regardless of what would be a solid performance for Bamba individually, though, it wouldn't be enough to help the Jazz get over the hump.

A last-minute collapse from Utah that led to a 16-4 run in favor of San Antonio led to the result looking as it did, and leaving a bit of a sour taste in Bamba's mouth after an otherwise positive night.

For someone like Bamba, who has nearly a decade of NBA experience under his belt at this point, it's games like these that showcase just how small the margin of error is in the league. But the Jazz as a whole have also shown him that they're much closer to putting together wins, rather than simply being deemed a rebuilding squad.

"The margin of error in the NBA, the difference between winning and losing, is so small," Bamba continued. "It's the difference of missing a box-out. It's the difference of turning the ball over in extra time. It's the difference of not whipping a screen and chasing it instead. And it sucks because we're on the losing end of having to learn that."

"But there's a lot of good things we do out there. I've been on teams before where it was clearly a rebuild, and it just kind of felt hopeless. But it doesn't feel like that. It doesn't feel like that in the locker room. It doesn't feel like that on the court. It doesn't feel like that in the huddles. The coaches care, the players care, everybody cares. It's just a matter of putting together one or two extra possessions of solid, smart NBA basketball."

The journey continues for the Jazz to try and dig out of the early season hole they've now created for themselves. But seeing performances like this from Bamba does add just a tad bit more optimism for what's ahead, even if their record may not feel that way.

Be sure to follow Utah Jazz On SI on X to stay up to date for daily Utah Jazz news, rumors and analysis!