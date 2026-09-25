What Utah Jazz's Ideal Extension Price Looks Like for Brice Sensabaugh

The Utah Jazz just hashed out a big extension earlier last week when they decided to ink guard Keyonte George to a new four-year, $157.5 million deal to keep him on the roster for the foreseeable future.

It's the first of two rookie-scale extensions that the Jazz are eligible to sign this offseason before opening night kicks off later in October.

The second of those potential new deals centers around Brice Sensabaugh, who, like George, comes off a career-best season in 2025-26, and will be due for a big payday as he's bound to hit restricted free agency next summer.

Will Sensabaugh get an extension before the league deadline hits next month? That's still to be determined, and might not be until we're right at the buzzer. But if Utah was considering signing their offensive-minded wing to a new deal, let's break down what that next contract might look like:

The Case for Brice Sensabaugh's Jazz Extension

While Sensabaugh might not be the nightly starter, near-All-Star talent that George might be to warrant an extension, his presence on the Jazz's roster has been increasingly felt over the past three years as he's developed into a more consistent shot-maker at all three levels.

Last season, Sensabaugh averaged 14.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 46.0% from the field and 36.7% from three. It was a career-high in scoring and field goal percentage, as he took advantage of some more shots coming his way because of multiple injuries to the Jazz rotation.

The Jazz wing is clearly a rotational player in the league, and is deserving of a new deal whenever his rookie contract is up at the end of this year. However, the bigger question relies upon what he's worth on his next deal, and whether or not Utah truly values him as a core piece of the future.

Sensabaugh's a great scorer, but the Jazz also have a lot of offensive options on the roster as it is.

Apr 3, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Utah Jazz forward Brice Sensabaugh (28) handles the ball against Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday (0) during the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lauri Markkanen, Ace Bailey, Darryn Peterson, and Utah just signed another to a $157 million deal in George that doesn't exactly make investing in another wing scorer a priority, and especially with the defensive concerns that someone like Sensabaugh presents.

Utah's front office has shown throughout the past year that, if a young player isn't fit for their future plans, they won't hesitate to pivot. The Jazz did so with Taylor Hendricks and Walter Clayton Jr. at the trade deadline, Walker Kessler earlier this offseason, and most recently, Cody Williams in his trade to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Is Sensabaugh someone who falls into that bucket of dispensable young players? He's certainly a more proven NBA talent than all of those names, and showcased that last season.

However, with Utah paying a combined $127 million to George, Markkanen, and Jaren Jackson Jr., tough roster decisions are bound to be made to keep this group financially sound with the league's new CBA-driven era.

That means, if Sensabaugh were to be signed onto an extension, it'd have to be at a right price that doesn't shake up the books too much, and perhaps also a bit shorter than the four-year deal that George got as well.

Predicted Extension Values

Fair Deal: $37.5M/3Y ($12.5M AAV)



Bargain Deal: $33M/3Y ($11M AAV)



Pricey Deal: $58M/4Y ($14.5M AAV)

These feel like fair numbers for the skillset that Sensabaugh provides, and the ideal timeline that he's on moving forward at just 23 years old; right in the $10 to $15 million range that many high-end wing shooters are going for on the market.

That $12.5M AAV range feels like the sweet spot for Sensabaugh. The number puts him right within similar value contracts as guys like Collin Gillespie, Isaiah Joe, and Davion Mitchell; solid role players who can fill around 20 to 25 minutes in the second unit.

If that value were to creep down to $11M AAV, that's even better for the Jazz. That's the exact same rate that the front office just paid out to their veteran center Jusuf Nurkic on his two-year, $22 million deal from earlier this summer, and Sensabaugh feels like a more ideal piece for the future of Utah's roster.

Then you get to the higher end of the scale at $14.5M AAV, which stats to get pretty steep and in the range of some really respected role players, like Tobias Harris ($15.4M), Julian Champagnie ($15.0M), and Nickeil Alexander-Walker ($15.1M).

A number like that for Sensabaugh would be done with a serious bet that Sensabaugh can continue to develop as one of the better wing scorers and spark plugs in the league, and more importantly, become a more consistent impact player on the defensive end.

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