The Utah Jazz couldn't rattle off a third straight win in their Friday night NBA Cup matchup against the Phoenix Suns, as a lowly offensive performance led to a 101-111 loss, and their 14th on the season.

And as with any NBA Cup matchup, these games tend to mean a bit more than your average regular season game.

Of course, each of the Jazz's NBA Cup contests still counts as a regular season win or a loss. But with the right record through those four games, Utah could find themselves as one of eight teams to advance to the Knockout Rounds––which they've never gotten a chance to advance to in the four years the tournament has been established.

So what does the Jazz's loss to the Suns mean for their chances of getting to those Knockout Rounds?

Well, that loss to Phoenix actually made for the Jazz's third loss in three NBA Cup Group Stage games, giving them an 0-3 record with just one game to go; officially ending their chances of potentially advancing to the next stage of the tournament.

Utah Jazz Officially Eliminated From Knockout Round Contention

Heading into the night against Phoenix, the Jazz did have a slim route to clawing into the next stage of the NBA Cup, in the event they won–– albeit needing a great deal of outside help to make it happen.

KSL Sports' Chandler Holt outlined the path for the Jazz to make such a run happen: the Jazz needed to beat the Suns on Friday and the Denver Nuggets in their final game next week, while also relying on the right sequence of events to happen around West Group A.

By the way, the Utah Jazz can still win West Group A in the NBA Cup if:



- UTA beats PHX & DEN

- HOU beats DEN, loses to PHX

- DEN beats DAL, loses to UTA & HOU

- PHX beats HOU & DAL, loses to UTA

- DAL loses to DEN & PHX



That would create a five-way tie in group play, leaving… — Chandler Holt (@CHoltSports) November 21, 2026

But as we know, the Jazz couldn't make that first win over the Suns happen on Friday night.

They shot 41.9% from the field and 25.6% from three, lost the turnover battle 9-15, and continued to struggle with their transition defense. That was enough to tip the scales for a Suns win, and even gives Phoenix some added optimism in their chances of making noise in the NBA Cup.

As for the Jazz, though, they remain last in that West Group A, while two other teams––the Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks––have two wins. That ends Utah's chances of winning the group, or having the best record among those who didn't win their respective groups and sneaking in as a Wild Card.

Nov 20, 2026; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz guard Darryn Peterson (22) drives against Phoenix Suns forward Miles Bridges (22) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Such a result officially continues a rather lackluster stretch for the Jazz when it comes to their NBA Cup participation over the last four seasons.

Utah now has a combined 3-11 record in NBA Cup matchups since the tournament first kicked off in 2023, and a 1-9 record over the last three years––with their only win coming against the Sacramento Kings in 2025.

The Jazz still have a chance to make that underwhelming record look a little bit better with their final game against the Nuggets come next week, which could also add a much-needed win to their regular season record. Yet, it wouldn't mean much outside of some extra pride for their NBA Cup hopes.

Maybe the Jazz can find better results in the in-season tournament come next year when the roster could be a bit healthier than things look right now, considering their lineup has been without three of their regular starters over the last couple of weeks.

But in year four of its existence, Utah still awaits even their first appearance in the Knockout Stage, adding insult to injury for what's been a less-than-ideal start to this Jazz season.

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