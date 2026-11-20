It is no secret that the Sacramento Kings are one of the worst teams in the NBA, as they are tracking to have their worst season in franchise history. With just one win in their first 14 games, things could not be going worse for Sacramento. Not to mention, they just completed a seven-game homestand with zero wins.

Now, riding a seven-game losing streak, the Kings are heading into one of their toughest matchups of the early season. The Kings are traveling a few hundred miles south to face the Los Angeles Lakers, who have been one of the league's best teams this season. The Lakers just snapped a nine-game win streak with an upset loss to the Utah Jazz, and the Kings could potentially hand them their fourth loss of the season, but it will be an uphill battle.

Kings injury report

Nov 4, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings forward/guard De'Andre Hunter (15) controls the ball against the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings have yet to see their lineup at full strength this season, and they will continue to be shorthanded against the Lakers on Friday night. Starting forward De'Andre Hunter has been listed on their injury report for the third consecutive game, but after suiting up in their loss to the Phoenix Suns, there should be optimism that he will be good to go in Los Angeles. Sacramento's full injury report:

De’Andre Hunter - QUESTIONABLE (left hip soreness / tightness)

Precious Achiuwa - DOUBTFUL (left lower leg contusion)

Maxime Raynaud - OUT (right patella subluxation)

Ben Simmons - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair / surgery)

Precious Achiuwa missed two consecutive games for the Kings before returning against the Suns, but appeared to tweak his leg after just eight minutes of action. He is now downgraded for Friday's game, as the Kings could be lacking some valuable size against a tough Lakers team.

There has only been one game where both Hunter and Achiuwa were sidelined, in which the Kings turned to a two-big lineup of Domantas Sabonis and Dylan Cardwell. They likely wouldn't do that against a Lakers team that plays a bit smaller, so if they're both ruled out, we could see two-way forward Leaky Black get his second start of the season.

Lakers injury report

Nov 8, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) passes the ball from under the basket against the Detroit Pistons in the second half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Lakers have been without starting guard Austin Reaves for the last three games and will continue to play without him against the Kings on Friday night. Los Angeles' full injury report:

Quentin Grimes - AVAILABLE (right finger splint)

Austin Reaves - OUT (left heel contusion / bone bruise)

Obviously, missing Reaves is big for the Lakers, but they have had other players step up to relieve them in his absence. Most notably, Grimes has been a complete difference-maker for Los Angeles. In his last three games, he has dropped 20, 47, and 22 points, respectively, while filling in for an injured Reaves. For a Kings team that struggles to defend the three, Grimes could have another big night.

When the Kings and Lakers met earlier this season, it was Luka Doncic who took over the game, dropping 40 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists in a 13-point road win for Los Angeles. The Kings will likely have some more trouble slowing him down on Friday night.

NBA Cup standings

EMIRATES NBA CUP STANDINGS UPDATE ‼️



🏆 SAS improves to 2-0 in West Group C

🏆 ORL improves to 2-0 in East Group A

🏆 MIA improves to 2-0 in East Group B pic.twitter.com/w1GBg9Hf5N — NBA (@NBA) November 14, 2026

The Kings and Lakers are both playing their third NBA Cup Group Play game on Friday night, and this is how West C has shaped up through the first two games:

San Antonio Spurs, 2-0 (+53) Golden State Warriors, 1-1 (-21) Los Angeles Lakers, 1-1 (-11) Portland Trail Blazers, 1-1 (+7) Sacramento Kings, 0-2 (-28)

The Kings have road games against the Lakers and Warriors to finish their NBA Cup Group Play action, but a loss on Friday night effectively eliminates them from contention.

The Kings and Lakers are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Los Angeles on Friday.

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