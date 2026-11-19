The Sacramento Kings might be 1-13 on the season, but they at least have one thing to be happy about. Despite a seven-game losing streak, all at home, rookie guard Darius Acuff Jr. has been turning heads to prove why he is the new face of the franchise.

In a tough 21-point loss to the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night, Acuff Jr. finished with a game-high 36 points, with six assists, four rebounds, and two blocks, while shooting 11-22 from the field and 6-11 from beyond the arc. Acuff Jr. has been on a tear, now averaging 26.2 points per game through his first 14 career games.

Sure, there is still plenty of time left this season, but if Acuff Jr. is off to this hot of a start, it is hard to imagine him slowing down much. If he stays on this pace, he will have the second-highest scoring season by a rookie in the league's last 50 years, trailing only Michael Jordan.

Darius Acuff Jr. dropped 36 POINTS vs. Phoenix!



▪️ 5th 30+ point game in his 14 career games

▪️ now averaging 26.2 PPG (8th in the NBA)

▪️ On pace to have the second-highest rookie scoring average over the past 50 seasons (trailing MJ (28.2 PPG, 1984-85) pic.twitter.com/58PNcwIhXz — NBA (@NBA) November 19, 2026

Jordan averaged 28.2 points per game as a rookie in the 1984-85 season with the Chicago Bulls, immediately cementing himself as a superstar. While we are not comparing Acuff Jr. to Jordan in any way, his scoring at this level is unbelievable.

In an all-time sense, Acuff Jr.'s 26.2 points per game ranks seventh in league history, with Wilt Chamberlain, Walt Bellamy, Oscar Robertson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Elvin Hayes all ahead of both him and Jordan, but in the pre-1970 era.

The next closest rookie to Acuff Jr. in the 21st century? Blake Griffin, who averaged 22.5 points per game in the 2010-11 season and ranks 24th on the all-time list. Simply put, Acuff Jr. is scoring better than any rookie we've seen since the legendary Michael Jordan.

Acuff Jr.'s scorching run

Nov 15, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr. (5) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The seventh-overall pick immediately made an impact, as he averaged 21.5 points in his first four games, but his efficiency was a big concern. Since then, though, he has put it all together. In his last ten games, he has averaged 28.1 points and 7.9 assists per game, while shooting 44.6% from the field and 39% from deep.

In this stretch, he has had four games with 30 or more points and five total on the season, the same amount as notable stars like Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum, Devin Booker, and Jamal Murray. Of course, it does not matter much if the Kings are losing, which they are, but this should undoubtedly give the franchise some optimism for better days to come.

Darius Acuff this season:



26.2 PPG

7.0 APG

3.3 3PM

42/34/84%



Fastest player since MJ to reach 350 PTS. pic.twitter.com/PIfqd3t3sz — Real App (@realapp) November 19, 2026

He is now eighth in the NBA in points per game and 11th in assists, quickly proving to be one of the league's elite offensive point guards, and his career is just getting started. There is a reason the Kings drafted Acuff Jr. despite some clear defensive concerns, and he is proving them right.

If Acuff Jr. stays consistent throughout his rookie season and ultimately joins the same company as Jordan at heights no other rookie has been able to reach, it would be impossible not to be excited about his future and what he might do for this struggling organization.

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