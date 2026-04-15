Doug Christie Has Blunt Message for Kings Players Before Offseason

With their 2025-26 campaign officially wrapped up, being one of the ten teams not participating in any postseason action, the Sacramento Kings are heading into the summer on a mission. After finishing just 22-60, for one of the worst marks in franchise history, the Kings are striving to improve going forward.

During his final press conference of the season on Wednesday, Kings head coach Doug Christie revealed exactly what he told his players as they head into the offseason.

"That we must improve," Christie answered when asked what he told his players during exit interviews this week. "We absolutely must improve. Take this time, decompress, make sure that you let the body heal and all that. But what we experienced is unacceptable, period. However we have to do it, and in mind, you know how we have to do it, but it has to happen. Don't let this [season] be any indication of what we shall experience going forward."

Doug Christie exit interview part 1: pic.twitter.com/hTraQrBMk4 — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) April 15, 2026

The Kings "must improve"

Of course, Christie is spot on. Regardless of how ravaged they were by injuries, this season was a major disappointment. As one of the oldest teams in the NBA, they cannot afford to be near the bottom of the standings every year. Sure, it is fine to have a rebuild-esque year, as long as they are able to bounce back and be competitive again right after.

With a young core emerging, the Kings need to use this offseason to get better, especially when it comes to the development of their young players. Potentially having a mix of experienced veterans with talented and hungry young guys could be a recipe for success next season.

And, even if Christie did not mean for it to be, this feels like a message directed to general manager Scott Perry as well. Even if this current Kings roster were healthy, there are too many question marks around them to assume they would even be a playoff team. Making roster changes is the top priority for Sacramento this summer, as the rest will take care of itself with the right group of players.

It starts with Christie

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie during the second quarter against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Of course, it does not all fall on the players and front office, as Christie has to do his job as well. With reports saying that Christie will be staying put as Sacramento's head coach next season, he needs to improve himself.

The first step for him is to admit that this season was a failure.

"Are there some positives? Yeah, but ... I failed because we didn't get to where we wanted to go," Christie said. "That's the nature of this business. I have to be better. It starts with me."

While there were some reasonable questions about keeping Christie as the head coach after such a disastrous season, especially after they endured a franchise-worst 16-game losing streak, giving him another shot is the right decision. Christie has connected with these players, and after getting the young guys to step up at the end of the season, it will be interesting to see what he can do with an improved group next year.