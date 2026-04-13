3 Reasons Keeping Doug Christie Is The Right Move for Kings

The Sacramento Kings' long and arduous season finally came to an end last night with a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. This season ends with the feeling of a lost year, having been defined by injuries and disappointment. There were bright spots, with the three rookies leading the way, but it feels like we can all finally take a breathe now that the offseason is here and the real work can begin for Scott Perry and the front office.

There are a lot of questions for Perry in his second offseason with the Kings, but one of them is not if there will be a head coaching search. The Kings wasted no time in dispelling those rumors, announcing before yesterday's game that Christie would return for a second season.

It was an extremely difficult year to gauge Christie's head coaching abilities, but it feels like the right move. This year was always going to be a gap year, and the first-year coach deserves a real chance to show what he can do with a full roster. There's no guarantee he'll get that next year, but we can certainly say he didn't get to this season.

1. Injuries

Right out of the gate, the Kings were hit with a bevy of injuries. Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis both missed opening night, and the two, in fact, never even shared the court this season. Zach LaVine missed time before his season-ending surgery, Malik Monk was in and out of the lineup, the list goes on and on.

The Kings' roster may have never been great, but coming into the season, there was no denying that there was talent on the team. We just never got to see what all that talent could do together. It's no excuse for finishing the year with 22 wins, but it explains a lot about the direction of the season. Even healthy, this team would have struggled to make the postseason, but they never had a chance to show what they could do before the season was 'over.'

2. The Roster Isn't Ready

Nov 22, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Sacramento Kings guard DeMar DeRozan (10) celebrates with guard Zach LaVine (8) after a made shot late in the second half of a win against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Injuries aside, looking at this roster shows that Perry has a lot of work ahead of him. Expensive veterans are clogging up the cap sheet, and there is no true young star to build around. There is decent depth on the team, but this roster needs to go through a major overhaul before they hope to get back into true contention.

Along those lines, this isn't the right time to shift to a high-profile coach. The only coaching change that makes sense to move on from Christie would have been a shift to a proven veteran coach. But it just feels like it's too early for that type of move.

Not only is the roster not ready, but it would also officially start a new clock on Perry himself and put more eyes on him. While the roster overhaul continues, it makes sense to lean into a young coach, and Christie has done enough to earn a second year in that spot.

3. Winning Culture

Wins may not have been there this year for the Kings, but coming into the season, that was never the goal. From the minute Perry took over as general manager, the emphasis was on building a strong culture and identity. Even in a 22-win season, it feels like that was accomplished.

The young players completely bought into what Christie was preaching. They may not have had the talent to keep up with teams on a nightly basis, but when the rotation was led by the young guys, the energy and hustle were evident. Now, all the Kings need to do is add more talent around them and hope all of those players continue to improve on the court. And, in an ideal world, Christie will be the one to lead the charge back to the playoffs.