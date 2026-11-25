The Sacramento Kings suffered a crushing 16-point loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, despite having a clear path to victory. Just two nights after beating the Boston Celtics without Jayson Tatum and Derrick White, the Kings faced a Spurs team without Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Dylan Harper. They had a clear chance to win, and still collapsed.

Now, the Kings are just 2-15 this season, and it is clear that there are issues with this organization. After their loss to the Spurs, star guard Zach LaVine called for the players and coaching staff to figure things out.

"I mean, we've gotta figure out what it is from everybody down. Coaching staff, players, we gotta figure out what it is," LaVine said. "It's frustrating because we put together some good quarters, and then we literally put ourselves behind the eight ball, and it's hard for anybody to come back from those types of deficits."

"We gotta figure out what it is from everybody down. Coaching staff, players, we gotta figure out what it is."



-Zach LaVine after tonight's Kings loss pic.twitter.com/Qmzhvr3dfZ — Kevin John (@heykevinjohn) November 24, 2026

Of course, LaVine cannot specifically call out the franchise's front office or ownership, but they would also be included in this list. It is hard to find a single person in the Kings organization who is doing their job at a high enough level to turn this franchise around, and as LaVine said, everybody needs to figure it out.

Sticking with it

For now, there is only so much the players can do. Are they playing winning basketball? No, of course not. But the problems with this organization are much bigger than the players. LaVine assured that they are going to continue to "stick with it," despite their 2-15 record.

"You know, we're gonna stick with it. Nobody in this locker room is quitters. Regardless of record or not, this is what we get paid to do, and we're just gonna go out there and keep playing hard," LaVine continued. "I can promise you that."

Oct 25, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Zach LaVine (8) dribbles the ball up court against the Memphis Grizzlies during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In LaVine's defense, he has actually stepped up for the Kings this season. Not necessarily with his on-court production, averaging 20.3 points and 2.6 assists per game with 49.6/39.3/84.3 shooting splits, but more so with his leadership. The Kings needed someone to step up as a veteran leader, and LaVine has continued to show he is the one who has filled those shoes.

What's next for the Kings?

There is really not much the current Kings roster can do about these issues, but that is not to say Sacramento's biggest concerns do not stem from a lack of talent. Regardless, though, it feels like the Kings have internal issues at every level.

In an ideal world, the Kings would make an ownership change, with solutions then trickling down to the front office, coaching staff, and roster. But of course, that is unrealistic, so we can only look ahead to the trade deadline for now, with a potential coaching change in the near future as well.

It will be a long season for the Kings, especially if they do not make any changes, but we can hope they at least find ways to adjust and stay competitive.

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