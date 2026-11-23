The Sacramento Kings are coming off just their second win of the season on Saturday night, as they took down the Boston Celtics in a nail-biter. Sure, the Celtics were playing without Jayson Tatum and Derrick White, but this was still a much-needed win for the Kings, to say the least. They were finally able to light the beam, and now they move on to what could be another surprisingly favorable matchup.

The Kings host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, and while it would typically be a nightmare matchup for Sacramento, they could catch a break. As we saw when they beat the Celtics without two of their best players, they are running into a similar scenario against San Antonio. The Spurs have listed Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Dylan Harper on Monday's injury report.

Kings' slim injury report

Mar 17, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) blocks a shot by Sacramento Kings center Maxime Raynaud (42) during the third quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before focusing too much on San Antonio's key injuries, let's look at what the Kings are dealing with. Fortunately, they are as healthy as they've been all season. Sure, they are still missing French big man Maxime Raynaud, who played alongside Wembanyama this summer, but they are relatively healthy. Sacramento's full injury report:

Maxime Raynaud - OUT (right patella subluxation)

Ben Simmons - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair / surgery)

The Kings need some better injury luck to find some more success this season, and things are at least trending in the right direction. They are certainly eager to get their backup center back on the floor after his All-Rookie season, but until then, they are still figuring out ways to survive with a pair of competitive games against the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers in their last two.

Spurs list three starters on injury report

Jan 28, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox (4) talks with forward Victor Wembanyama (1) on the court during the second quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Kings could greatly benefit from the Spurs' injuries on Monday night. Sure, it would be great for them to win a fair matchup, but they are 2-14, so as long as they find any kind of success, we can be happy. The Spurs have ruled out starting guard Dylan Harper for Monday's game, while listing Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox as questionable. San Antonio's full injury report:

De'Aaron Fox - QUESTIONABLE (right shin contusion)

Jordan McLaughlin - QUESTIONABLE (left shoulder contusion)

Victor Wembanyama - QUESTIONABLE (bilateral low back tightness)

Dylan Harper - OUT (left hip external rotator strain)

Tobias Harris - OUT (left calf strain)

Jayden Quaintance - OUT (right knee surgery)

Obviously, the Kings could catch a break on Monday night. Sure, the Spurs still have the weapons to beat the Kings, even if they were to be without three of their top four scorers, including their MVP candidate center, but Sacramento can try to make the most of this opportunity.

Not having to game plan against Wembanyama could save the Kings, although most Sacramento fans likely hope Fox is able to suit up. The former Kings star has already played three games in Sacramento since being traded to the Spurs, but it always means something when he faces his former team.

These two teams have already met twice this season, with the Spurs winning both by 52 combined points. However, with Wembanyama, Harper, and Fox all potentially sidelined, the Kings could turn the tide.

The Kings and Spurs are set to tip off at 7:00 p.m. PT in Sacramento on Monday.

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