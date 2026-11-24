Coming off their first home win of the season, fans were confident that the Sacramento Kings might be able to pick up another one as they hosted the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night. After beating the Boston Celtics without Jayson Tatum and Derrick White, we felt the Kings could beat the Spurs without Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox, and Dylan Harper. However, we were wrong.

By the final buzzer, the Kings had no chance against the Spurs, suffering a 123-107 loss. Even after coming out hot and taking an early 12-point lead, the Kings collapsed against San Antonio, and it felt like more of the same for this struggling team.

After the game, head coach Doug Christie pointed to the team's lack of energy and discipline as two of the main reasons they lost.

"I thought the energy was low," he said. "Bottling up that energy that we had to get to that is—I talked to them about discipline and consistency, and you know, a hot guy, you can't go under. You go under, he hits a shot, he sees it go in, and all of a sudden, he's in fuego. You've gotta make sure that you step up."

Nov 23, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Doug Christie looks on during the third quarter against the San Antonio Spurs at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even without three of their best players, the Spurs completely controlled the game. Led by a second quarter in which they outscored the Kings 41-23, the Spurs were not fazed by the Kings at all.

A drop off after the first quarter

Considering they won their previous game and then jumped out to an early lead, we were feeling good about the Kings' chances against the Spurs after the first quarter. The offense was solid, they were getting stops, and they were playing with energy, as Christie put it.

"Came out, I thought in the first quarter, the energy was solid," Christie said. "Then there was just a precipitous drop-off that is unacceptable. We have to be better. The attention to detail, the focus of what it is that we're doing."

The Kings obviously just fell apart, and this has been a common trend for them this season. In their two lone wins, they played complete games. In their 15 losses, there has been at least one quarter where they completely collapsed.

Offensive rebounds

Final: Kings fall to Spurs 123-107.



👑 Domantas Sabonis: 20 PTS, 12 REB, 8 AST

👑 Zach LaVine: 18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST

👑 Malik Monk: 15 PTS, 4 AST, 3 REB pic.twitter.com/QwmsrNmFCc — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) November 24, 2026

The Kings have been a really bad rebounding team this season, ranking 26th in the league in overall rebounds per game (41.0), and it was especially bad on Monday night. Not only did the Spurs win the rebound battle 52-45, but they were dominant on the offensive glass, grabbing 20 compared to Sacramento's 12.

"Then the offensive rebounds. This is the second game that we've given up 20 offensive rebounds. And it has to be a gang rebound mentality. Everybody has to come back and help out on the backboard. And that doesn't mean turning and looking. I'm sure when I go back and watch this, I'm gonna see a lot of that," he said.

"Obviously, it's an effort thing, but really, it's a focus thing. When the shot goes up, you have to check your man."

As we saw most of last season, the Kings overall just lack effort and energy. Granted, Doug Christie deserves some blame, but what can he do with a group of players who barely look like they want to be out there? If the Kings aren't lights out from the field or their opponent isn't ice cold, there are just not many ways for them to grind out a win. They don't do the small things right, and they will not win many games like this.

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