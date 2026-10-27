Kings Injury Report: 4 Players Ruled Out vs. Spurs

The Sacramento Kings are off to a cold start in the 2026-27 season. After losing all five preseason games, the Kings have also started the regular season with three consecutive losses, and their cold streak likely won't end as soon as they'd like.

The Kings are traveling to face the defending Western Conference champs, the San Antonio Spurs, on Tuesday night. Obviously, the expectation is that they will fall to 0-4 on the season after this game, but we can hold out hope they'll at least stay competitive against Victor Wembanyama and company.

To make matters worse for the Kings, they are still dealing with some significant injuries. On Monday, the team released updates on Keegan Murray, Maxime Raynaud, and Dylan Cardwell, as they continue to play shorthanded in their absence.

Some Sacramento Kings injury updates:



Keegan Murray (ankle) will be re-evaluated in 10-14 days.



Maxime Raynaud (knee) will be out at least two more weeks.



Dylan Cardwell (calf) will be out at least another week. pic.twitter.com/wtVm9ZF3uh — Frankie Cartoscelli (@FCartoscelli3) October 26, 2026

Kings injury report

With Murray sidelined for the next two weeks, Cardwell for one week, and Raynaud for 10 to 14 days, the Kings will continue to be at a disadvantage. Being without both of their backup centers was already bad enough, but now playing without Murray, their starting forward, makes things much more challenging. The Kings' full injury report:

Keegan Murray - OUT (left capsulitis)

Dylan Cardwell - OUT (left calf strain)

Maxime Raynaud - OUT (right patella subluxation)

Ben Simmons - OUT (right Achilles tendon repair/surgery)

The Kings have yet to see their team at full strength, and technically won't at all with Simmons out for the season, so they need other players to step up. These are the same four players who were sidelined in Sacramento's last game, where guys like Precious Achiuwa and Jonathan Mogbo stepped into larger roles.

Precious Achiuwa coast-to-coast for the SLIK finish 😮‍💨



pic.twitter.com/yWcueiR4AD — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 26, 2026

For the Kings to find any type of success on Tuesday against the Spurs, they will obviously need their stars to rise to the occasion, but their role players have to deliver. De'Andre Hunter and Malik Monk have to find their rhythm, and their overall defense has to click after giving up 120+ points in each of their first three games.

Spurs injury report

The Spurs have had an unexpectedly slow start to the season, winning just one of their first three games, but they are likely excited to face a shorthanded Kings team. The Spurs are dealing with a couple of injuries themselves, but nothing too extreme. San Antonio's full injury report:

Tobias Harris - OUT (left calf strain)

Jayden Quaintance - OUT (right knee surgery)

The Spurs have a clear advantage over the Kings for Tuesday night's game, and it will take a miracle for Sacramento to come out on top. However, if the stars align, especially if Sabonis can hold his own with Wembanyama, the Kings have a small chance to shock everyone and pick up their first win of the season.

Of course, the Kings also have to worry about standouts like Dylan Harper, Stephon Castle, and former Sacramento star De'Aaron Fox, but they will do what they can to slow them down.

The Kings and Spurs are set to tip off at 5:00 p.m. PT in San Antonio on Tuesday night.

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