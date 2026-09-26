Kings Might've Just Signed the Ideal Point Guard to Training Camp Roster

This offseason, the Sacramento Kings did not make many substantial moves, but their G League affiliate in Stockton made one intriguing trade. In early September, they acquired the rights to Tristen Newton, a versatile point guard who could make a name for himself if given the opportunity.

Now, he might be getting that opportunity. The Kings are reportedly calling Newton up from Stockton to bring him into training camp, according to Spotrac's Keith Smith.

The Sacramento Kings have signed Tristen Newton to a training camp contract, a league source told @spotrac. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 26, 2026

Newton, 25, was the 49th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after a successful five-year collegiate career that ended with back-to-back championships with the UConn Huskies, both accompanied by new Kings rookie Alex Karaban. Obviously, this move will fly under the radar, but it is worth keeping an eye on in training camp.

Keep an eye on Tristen Newton in Sacramento

Keep in mind, the Kings have an open two-way contract to use this season. So far, they are only filled by Adam Flagler and Jonathan Mogbo, and it should not shock anyone if Newton plays his way into earning the final spot.

While he has not gotten much playing time at the NBA level, with just nine career appearances through two seasons with the Indiana Pacers, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Houston Rockets, he has certainly proven himself in the G League.

In 35 regular season appearances in the G League last season, Newton averaged 25.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.1 steals, while shooting 48.2% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc on 8.2 attempts per game. Newton is an all-around player with no glaring weaknesses in his game. He is a reliable playmaker who can score and play defense, with obvious potential to carve out a role at the NBA level.

The @HoustonRockets two-way Tristen Newton showed out his elite shot-making ability all season. He finished No. 3 in the league for points per game and earned All-NBA G League First Team honors. 👏 pic.twitter.com/RsefMtimHY — NBA G League (@nbagleague) April 18, 2026

If Newton shines in training camp, we should see the Kings consider giving him a two-way contract. It would be great to see the 25-year-old get some actual reps in Sacramento this season, rather than watching him continue to dominate in the G League. Of course, it is great to have Newton in the system regardless, but why not sign him to a more secure deal?

Kings' point guard depth

Before the Kings signed former three-time All-Star Ben Simmons, they did not have a true backup point guard. Sure, guys like Malik Monk and Nique Clifford could be backup ball-handlers, but they are natural shooting guards. Without Simmons, Darius Acuff Jr. was the only true point guard on the roster.

Now, they have to rely on 30-year-old Ben Simmons, who has an extensive injury history, as their only backup point guard. Bringing in Newton would give them some much-needed security at the position, especially since he has the potential to be their long-term solution.

Taking a chance on Newton with a two-way contract is a low-risk move that could certainly pay off. Not to mention, reuniting him with Karaban, who each has two NCAA championships under their belt, could be exactly what this new-look young core needs.

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