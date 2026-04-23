Kings Trade Candidates: Realistic Targets to Bolster Roster This Offseason

The Sacramento Kings enter a pivotal offseason, coming off a year that did not meet expectations but also provided valuable development across the roster. If the Kings were to run it back with a similar group next season, there is a real argument that improved health alone would lead to better results, especially considering the opportunities many players received during this lost year.

That said, standing still in the Western Conference is rarely a winning strategy, and Sacramento should remain aggressive in seeking ways to improve its depth. With potential departures or roster changes looming, the front office has the flexibility to target players who can fill specific roles.

Three realistic names that stand out as potential fits are Tre Jones, P.J. Washington, and Gradey Dick, each bringing a different skillset that could strengthen the Kings’ rotation.

Tre Jones, Chicago Bulls

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Tre Jones (30) moves the ball up court against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One of the Kings’ biggest issues last season was consistency at the point guard position behind their starter, something they initially hoped to solve with Dennis Schröder. That experiment did not work out as planned, leaving Sacramento still searching for a steady option who can run the offense.

Tre Jones could represent a better version of what the Kings thought they were getting, offering reliable decision-making, strong assist-to-turnover ratios, and the ability to control tempo. He has also shown that he can handle both starting and backup responsibilities, similar to how he has been used with the Bulls, giving the Kings flexibility depending on lineup needs.

Jones does not need high usage to impact the game, which would allow him to fit naturally alongside Sacramento’s core pieces. Adding a player like him would bring stability to a position that lacked consistency throughout the season. He averaged an efficient 14.1 points, a career high, with 5.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game.

P.J. Washington, Dallas Mavericks

Dec 27, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward P.J. Washington Jr. (25) reacts after being called for an offensive foul against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

If the Kings end up losing or moving on from Precious Achiuwa, replacing that production in the frontcourt becomes a priority. P.J. Washington would be a more expensive option, but he could also be a home run addition depending on the cost. Washington brings versatility as a forward who can stretch the floor, defend multiple positions, and score.

His ability to play both forward spots would give Sacramento lineup flexibility and allow them to mix and match different looks. He has continued to grow as a player, showing improvements in scoring efficiency and overall impact on both ends of the court.

While the price to acquire him may be higher, Washington fits the mold of a player who could elevate the Kings’ frontcourt immediately. He averaged 14.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.1 stocks per game.

Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors

Jan 5, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Gradey Dick (1) reacts after making a three point basket against the Atlanta Hawks in the first half at Scotiabank Arena. | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

If the Kings revisit trade discussions with the Toronto Raptors, Gradey Dick could emerge as an intriguing buy-low target. Known for his shooting ability, Dick has had an up-and-down start to his career but still has strong floor-spacing potential. Sacramento has consistently valued shooters who can open up the offense, and Dick fits that mold with his confidence and quick release from deep.

With more opportunity and a defined role, he could grow into a reliable contributor within the Kings’ system. The team’s offensive structure could help maximize his strengths while allowing him to develop further. Taking a chance on a young shooter like Dick at the right price could prove to be a smart, forward-looking move.

The Kings are in a position where internal growth and better health could naturally lead to improvement next season, but relying solely on that would be risky in a competitive Western Conference.

Even if the roster remains similar, the added depth from players gaining experience during this past season would help, though there is still room to improve. Targeting players like Tre Jones, P.J. Washington, and Gradey Dick would allow Sacramento to address key areas while maintaining flexibility.

Each move would serve a purpose, whether it is to improve guard play, strengthen the frontcourt, or add perimeter shooting. If the Kings can strike the right balance between continuity and calculated upgrades, they could take a meaningful step forward next season.