One Kings Veteran on the Chopping Block After Emanuel Sharp Pick

The Sacramento Kings had a promising first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, selecting Darius Acuff Jr. with the seventh overall pick and trading up to acquire Alex Karaban at pick 29. Then, they capped off a great draft on night two by taking Emanuel Sharp with the 45th overall pick in the second round.

The Houston Cougars product is an incredibly hard worker and has a very high character, while being a feisty defender with an elite three-point shot. There should be no doubt that Sharp can immediately carve out a role in Sacramento's lineup with this mix of attributes that the Kings highly value, but whose spot in the rotation is he taking?

With the additions of Acuff Jr. and Sharp, the Kings' backcourt is looking much better, meaning they might end up parting with one of their key veterans to make room, which could mean Malik Monk is on the chopping block.

Is it time to part with Monk?

Apr 5, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the first quarter against the LA Clippers at Golden 1 Center. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Kings' new-look backcourt includes Acuff Jr., Sharp, Nique Clifford, Zach LaVine, Devin Carter, and Monk. Ideally, the Kings can focus on their young guards moving forward, and 28-year-old Monk is becoming an odd man out with LaVine.

Not to mention, Monk's role on the Kings took a hit last season. After having a career year in 2024-25, playing 31.6 minutes per night, he averaged just 12.5 points and 3.0 assists in 22.0 minutes per game last season. For a player who was the Sixth Man of the Year runner-up just two seasons ago and is making about $20 million per year, he would likely prefer to be on a more successful team with a larger role.

Toward the end of last season, Monk seemed fed up with the Kings' unfortunate trend of losing. After their 50th loss, he got brutally honest about how bad their situation is.

"It can't get no worse than this," he said. "... It's been a crazy year. Probably the craziest year of my career. ... Just get through this s--t, man. Get to the summer time."

Following the Sacramento Kings suffering their NBA-worst 50th loss of the season, Malik Monk tells me this has been "the craziest" season of his career and he still feels like his voice still has impact with his team.



"Can't get no worse than this." pic.twitter.com/UZhNNYf7KD — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) March 6, 2026

It would not surprise anyone if Monk wanted out of Sacramento, and it would be in the Kings' best interest to honor his wish and find a trade for him. Of course, that is much easier said than done, as there is no telling what his trade value looks like.

If the Kings prioritized length with their second-round pick rather than a guard in Sharp, then Monk would have a much safer spot in Sacramento's rotation. However, the Kings should be trying to find all the minutes possible for their young guards in Acuff Jr., Sharp, and Clifford, and parting with Monk would help them focus on the new-look young core.

Granted, Monk is certainly not the only Kings veteran on the chopping block. Domantas Sabonis, Zach LaVine, and DeMar DeRozan could all be on the move this offseason as the franchise enters a new era. It is hard to predict which moves they will actually make this offseason, but none of the Kings' veterans are safe.

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